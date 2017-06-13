PHUKET: A Belgian tourist wanted for stealing a car mobile phone holder worth B699 from a Phuket Town shop was arrested yesterday (June 12) at Phuket International Airport while he was waiting to board a flight out of the country.

Tuesday 13 June 2017, 12:39PM

After 17 days of searching for Belgian tourist Olivier Jerome Georges Verhaeghe, police apprehended him along with an unnamed accomplice at the airport while he was waiting for his 7.35pm flight back to Belgium.

Verhaeghe, 58, was caught stealing a car phone holder on a security camera at Remax Thailand Phuket phone accessories shop on Yaowarat Rd in Samkong on May 26.

He was seen wearing a white shirt and was believed to have entered the store with an accomplice in a black shirt, buying goods totalling B5,365 (B3,169 and B2,196) with two separate credit cards.

After having bought the goods, which the authorities believes was only to distract the shop clerk, Verhaeghe walked out with his suspected accomplice. (See story here).

After two hours of interrogation by the local authorities, Verhaeghe confessed to the crime because of the evidence against him.

He has been charged with theft during the daytime, which according to Section 334 of the Thai Criminal Code can result in a fine of up to B6,000 and up to three years in jail, confirmed case investigator Capt Ittiokorn Phacharatdet of the Phuket Tourist Police.

Capt Ittiokorn credited the success in apprehending Verhaeghe to Nichapha-orn Chaiviriyawong, the store owner, as she had security camera footage that showed the appearance of the suspects, as well as information from their credit cards that lead the local authorities to know that they are from Belgium.