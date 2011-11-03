Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News The Southern Sun Phuket
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Beach Republic takes out prestigious award

SAMUI: Beach Republic, the ocean club, resort and residences located on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand was awarded the Silver Medal at the prestigious OPP Awards for Excellence 2011 held at the ExCeL Centre in London.

Thursday 3 November 2011, 12:50PM

The awards were held during The Property Investor Show & OPP Live. The annual event focuses on the international property market and is attended by the world's top agents, developers, fund managers, wealth managers, service providers, and investors.

Nominated in the category of Best Fractional Scheme alongside shortlisted candidates that included some of the globe's premier shared ownership developments, the esteemed panel of judges awarded Beach Republic the Silver Medal.

Beach Republic was commended for it's completely open and low-key sales approach, it's strong branding, and the attractiveness of the facilities made available to owners at the adjacent Ocean Club and Spa. The judges concluded that these qualities set Beach Republic apart from all of its competitors in the region.

Director of Sales, Robert Pestello was in London to represent Beach Republic. Upon being presented with the award, he was quoted as saying:

"It is an honour to be recognised at the industry's premier event. I want to thank everyone at OPP for considering Beach Republic alongside the world's leading fractional ownership resorts. After winning Best Shared Ownership at the Thailand Property Awards last year, it was clear that Beach Republic really is special. Now, to be commended on the international stage like this is truly humbling."

Fractional ownership at Beach Republic allows an individual to purchase real estate without assuming any of the burdens that often come with sole ownership. All owners enjoy the various services and amenities of the deluxe resort.

The brainchild of British real estate developer Tim Dean-Smith, Beach Republic opened in early 2009 and consists of 39 private pool villas, deluxe suites, and penthouse sky pool villas.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
comments powered by Disqus
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.