PHUKET: A beach and underwater cleanup activity held at Koh Khai in Phang Nga, just north of Phuket, over the weekend netted 133 kilograms of rubbish.

Monday 24 April 2017, 02:13PM

The 35 volunteer divers collected some 133kg of rubbish from on and around Koh Khai in Phang Nga.

Director of the Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources’ (DMCR) Conservation Division, Mr Suchart Rattanaruengsri, yesterday (Apr 23) announced that 35 volunteer divers had taken part in a two-day beach cleanup on and around Koh Khai on Saturday (Apr 22) and yesterday and collected 133kg of rubbish.

“Most of the rubbish was fishing equipment, glass and plastic bottles, rope, diving equipment and cans,” Mr Suchat said.

“Boat operators should instruct their customers not to dispose of their rubbish in the sea because it affects marine life and coral reefs. Everyone should help to collect rubbish on the beaches and in the sea.

“If we care for the environment we will have beautiful nature and long term tourism,” he added.