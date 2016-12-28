Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bang Khu Underpass opens temporarily as ‘New Year gift’ to Phuket

PHUKET: The Bang Khu Underpass today opened to traffic for the first time, making good on Phuket Highways Office Chief Papiwetwoottisak Sookkii’s promise to have open as many of the road construction sites across Phuket to alleviate traffic jams during the New Year holidays.

transport, construction,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 28 December 2016, 07:39PM

The Bang Khu Underpass today (Dec 28) opened to traffic for the first time to alleviate traffic jams during the New Year holidays. Photo: Phuket Highways Department
The Bang Khu Underpass today (Dec 28) opened to traffic for the first time to alleviate traffic jams during the New Year holidays. Photo: Phuket Highways Department

“Today (Dec 28) is the first day that we have allowed traffic to flow through the Bang Khu Underpass, and it will continue to do so until midnight on Jan 3,” Phuket Highways engineer Somkiet Yimpong told The Phuket News today.

“The underpass is not nice to look at yet because the project is only 65% complete, but we have opened one lane northbound from Phuket Town toward Phuket International Airport so traffic may flow through freely,” he added.

Mr Papiwetwoottisak on Dec 9 called for patience from motorists for having to endure the ongoing traffic woes while construction continues, but said that he was working on halting construction at all roadworks sites from Dec 29 to Jan 4 as a New Year’s gift to the people. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police demand cooperation from new temple abbot

The new sect abbot of Dhammakaya yesterday ( 27 dec) refused cooperation. He puts police demands aside. This new abbot too, must have very high con...(Read More)

Tourism ministry launches certification for safe, quality operators

Many tourists are in the hands of touts, taxis, illegal guides and illegal tourism businesses which are competiting unfairly with legally registered b...(Read More)

Tourism ministry launches certification for safe, quality operators

A great initiatve. Let's hope it works out well. It need a lot of trained tourist department staff with the right mind setting and good training ...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines in clear view

We've just been fined 500 Baht for 'obstructing traffic' actually parking behind other scooters in a roadside scooter parking area in Cher...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Rorii...I don't need to know what she meant. My piece was addressing the meagre "facts" as presented by ACPhuket who asked for "......(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Christy...well there ya go. You're like everyone else, including PN, who whinge about the road toll, no helmets, speeding etc etc. yet no-one does...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

Kurt...read the act to see who is responsible for the implementation of the Act, that way you can make informed comments. Can't make head nor tail...(Read More)

Police ID foreigner found dead off Pattaya

Kurt...look up the meaning of belief..."an acceptance that something exists or s true, especially one without proof." Cant understand what a...(Read More)

Passenger severely injured when 18-wheeler loses control on Phuket road

"I lost control on a curve because the road was wet from rain." should be tattooed across the forehead of everyone. No one ever drices too ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.