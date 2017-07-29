Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market

PHUKET: The Phuket Department of Intellectual Property raided the OTOP market in Patong at 4:30pm on Thursday (July 27) and seized 485 counterfeit items said to be worth about B300,000.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 29 July 2017, 01:48PM

Officials show of their haul of counterfeit goods. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Officials show of their haul of counterfeit goods. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raid was led by Phuket Provincial Defence Office Chief Sivach Rawangkul who was joined by Col Anan Yuprasit of the Phuket office of the military’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) national security agency, Maj Surasak Pungyaem Department of 25 Royal Thai Police, and other relevant officers.

The raid was ordered under the direction of Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, Commander of the 3rd Marine Division, Phuket Provincial Permanent Secretary, Commander in Chief of the 5th Infantry Division, Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, Commander of Phuket Provincial Police and Phuket Department of Intellectual Property.

When officials entered the OTOP market they found two stalls selling illegally trademarked or brand named goods, but only one of the vendors was present.

Therefore, they arrested the offender and seized the goods, sending him to Patong Police Station to be prosecuted and charged for vending goods or services with counterfeit trademarks under Section 110 (1) of the Trademark Act BE 1991.

Amongs the 485 items seized were clothing, shoes, hats, with counterfeit brand names such as Adidas, Nike, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

The raid comes under a general objective to prevent and suppress intellectual property infringement in Phuket, and a campaign to educate entrepreneurs about legalities for those who may be subject to violations.

Officials opened a centre for prevention and suppression in special surveillance areas of Patong on Tuesday (July 25).

 

 
BenPendejo | 29 July 2017 - 16:05:13

Only 2 shops raided...???  Hmmm, sounds a bit more like 2 shops that refused to submit their brown envelopes were raided, thus teaching the hundreds of other vendors of illegal merchandise about the importance of submitting your protection payments to the local corrupt powers that be.  I mean, come on.  The majority of shops in Patong are all selling the same bootleg crapola.  Why in the world were just 2 little shops targeted?

Matches 1 result(s)
