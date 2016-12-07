A beach erosion protection project is currently underway at Karon Beach, with officials stating the project is expected to complete by September 2017.

Wednesday 7 December 2016, 12:13PM

The project, costing B22.4 million, is aimed at improving the overall landscape of the area and the public utilities at Karon Beach, close to the Nong Harn reservoir. Items included under the project include a walkway, sea wall, car parking, erosion protection blocking (Durahold) and light installation.

Public Works Division Chief at Karon Municipality, Mr Suthichai Banyatsil, said that the project was about 10 per cent complete as of yesterday (Dec 6).

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday Mr Suthichai said, “Work is to resume as normal today after it was temporarily suspended last week due to officials from the Marine Office inspecting the area after the DMCR’s Marine Resource Conservation Division at the Sixth Marine Coastal Resources Administration Office (Phuket) questioned whether the project was legal.

“I think it just a misunderstanding that they came to inspect the construction site as the project has already been approved by Provincial Hall. We provided document and proved to officials that the construction is in NorSorLor land and not on the beach area as they suspected.

“The project is scheduled to be complete within 360 days. Work started almost two months ago now. Hopefully it will be completed by September 22 next year as schedule,” he said.