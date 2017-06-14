The Tourist’s Friend Centre received a report at 7:30pm yesterday (June 13) that two tourists had fallen from a cliff located between Ao Ton Sai and Ao Pai Plong in Krabi, just north of Railay Beach.
Soldiers, tourist and marine police, and rescue workers took three hours to walk two kilometres to reach the scene, and when they arrived found two injured foreigners lying on the ground.
The woman, named as Maria Florencia Clavetti, 28, from Argentina, had sustained injuries to her back and hip, along with a broken arm and leg.
The man, Thomas Rakuschan, 27, from Austria, had broken his ankle and leg.
Rescue workers provided first aid and with great difficultly removed them from the area.
Both Ms Clavetti and Mr Rakuschan were initially taken to the First Standard Clinic in Ao Nang. However, they were later transferred to Wattanapat Hospital in Trang.
* It has since been confirmed that Mr Rakuschan is Austrian, not Australian as initially reported. The error is regretted.
