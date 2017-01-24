Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Austrian man, 58, dies in Patong of suspected blood-pressure condition

PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm the cause of death a 58-year-old Austrian man who died in his rented holiday serviced apartment in Patong today (Jan 24).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 24 January 2017, 07:44PM

The Austrian man was found dead in his serviced apartment in Patong this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The Austrian man was found dead in his serviced apartment in Patong this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man, Vienna native Christian Slama, was found dead in the bathroom of his holiday apartment at Sunset Apartment complex on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd by his wife, Gabriella, at about 10am, reported Lt Col Pattapee Srichai of the Patong Police.

“The couple checked in on Saturday (Jan 21),” Col Pattapee said.

“The wife said her husband went into the bathroom, but had been there a long time. She knocked on the door and called out, but got no response, she opened the door and found him on the floor,” he added.

“There was no evidence of a struggle, but there was a split on his forehead that may have been caused when he fell to the floor,” he added.

Officers found a packet of blood pressure medication with three pills missing inside the room, he added.

“The man might have died as a result of taking too many of these pills or from his condition, but we are waiting for doctors at Patong Hospital to confirm his cause of death,” Col Pattapee said.

Police have informed the Austrian Embassy in Bangkok of the man’s death, he added.

 

 
