Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

PHUKET: Army demanded tuk-tuk and taxi drivers in Patong vacate most of currently occupied parking spaces by August 3.

patong, transport, military,

Premkamon Ketsara

Saturday 22 July 2017, 06:20PM

The initial plan presupposed slashing the number of taxi ranks in Patong from current 81 to just 21. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara
The initial plan presupposed slashing the number of taxi ranks in Patong from current 81 to just 21. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

Royal Thai Army confirmed it will not suspend any further the implementation of its plan to slash the number of parking spaces occupied by taxis in Patong and give the parkings back to residents and guest of Phuket’s key tourism town. The announcement was made on Friday, July 21.

“The new regulations regarding public parking spaces will be enforced from Aug 3. We are not listening to any suggestion from taxi and tuk-tuk drivers anymore. Before we tried to reach a compromise with them but they discarded every suggestion,said Lt Col Surasak Phuengyam, Deputy Commander of the 25th InfantryRegiment.

I believe the Provincial Office will make an official announcement soon. We have to inform operators before the enforcement of the new regulations. After they are enforced, actions will be taken against all violators without any exception,” Lt Col Surasak added.

The initial plan presupposed slashing the number of taxi ranks in Patong from current 81 to just 21. This idea was strongly opposed by drivers who suggested either a less radical cut or fewer but bigger parking spaces for their vehicles. The final decision is yet to be announced by provincial administration, Lt Col Surasak said.

“Many local hotels and shops did not agree with the suggestion from operators that they voiced on July 3. At that time they asked to have 49 parking spaces to which we answered by allowing them three more. However, the Provincial Office has to think about this again,” Lt Col Surasak said.

C and C Marine

The Phuket News' sister paper Khao Phuket talked to several taxi drivers who emphasised that slashing down the number of parking spaces will have negative consequences for everybody, not only them.

“This decision will affect us greatly. I have been living in Patong and doing this job for over 30 years and I never faced the problem of officials lessen possibilities for people who already live hand to mouth,” said Mr Gob Chailert, a tuk-tuk driver stationed at Merlin Hotel.

His fellow driver Somphoat Jaroenram stationed at Holiday Inn Hotel pointed out that fewer parking spaces for taxis may result in vehicles having to cruise around the town creating traffic jams.

The third driver, some Jaroen Chueayuan from Lamai Hotel, didn't elaborate on the possible effects of returning parking spaces to public but instead shared his vision of what the tuk-tuk and taxi drivers community is like. Mr Jaroen reminded that Patong tuk-tuk drivers are like a family.

“We are doing our job like we are relatives. We never fight each other. I admit that some taxi drivers can fight with their customers, but it is normal, because there both good people and bad people in every trade,” said Mr Jaroen.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket drunk rescued after falling in ditch while taking a pee

Probably back driving buses over Patong Hill!...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Rorri_2 ... none of your business. When you figure out what neo colonialist means and that can be located within context, get back to me....(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Bigaresort...it's because it is murder ie when you kill someone unlawfully and with premeditation. It's more of a definition that is easily un...(Read More)

Phuket power chiefs told to speed up cable tangle clean-up

There is only one real and fast solution,cut them all and make new ones for those who complain! SIMPLE!!There will be only a few! Horst...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Why is the polis always say murder when it comes to foreigner's?Just Killing would be enough!Could be manslaughter,Let the judge decide ! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

No wonder As long there egoistic reckless traffic rules ignoring motorists on the road There will be chaos and traffic jams. ...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Can't imagine how somebody could live a normal live day to day knowing what you'd done weeks, months, years before...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Jor12, you wouldn't, by chance, run hotels rooms. By the way, you continually use the term "neo colonialist" incorrectly. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

Because getting the police out to fine dangerous drivers is too difficult...(Read More)

Aussie lifeguards ramp up Phuket lifesaving skills, awareness

Well done that guy, they should put him in charge of many posts, he realises that getting help from other countries is the way forward!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.