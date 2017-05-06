The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Arrest of one drug dealing female leads Phuket police to two more dealers

PHUKET: Police arrested three Thai women on Thursday (May 4) and yesterday (May 5) after they were found to be in possession of a various amounts of methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 May 2017, 02:33PM

Maj Ritthichai Chumchuay together with a team of officers from Phuket Provincial Police Station first apprehended 24-year-old Paramee (Pa) Songsan from Trang, at 9pm on Thursday at the Phuket Bus Terminal 2 on Thepkassatri Rd in Rassada.

Paramee arrived on the island on a bus travelling from Satun when she was found to be in possession of 1,000 ya bah pills. Paramee confessed that all the pills belonged to her and she told police that she brought them from a man named only as Mr Den in Trang.

She travelled to Phuket in the hope of selling the pills here.

The arrest of Pareemee then led police to arrest two other women.

At 11pm on Thursday police arrested 24-years-old Chutharat “Am” Raksuwan from Trang at a rented room in Chalong when she was found to be in possession of 612 of ya bah pills.

Chutharat told police that she received the pills from her friend, Paramee, and sold them on her behalf.

Then at 11pm yesterday police arrested 24-years-old Aungkana ‘Kan’ Supphakeeratirot also from Trang at the Phuket Bus terminal 2 when she was found in possession of 1,000 ya bah pills.

The arrest of Aungkana came after Paramee helped police order more drugs from Mr Den.

Mr Den told Paramee that the drugs would be delivered to her by her friend Aungkana who would travel to Phuket by bus.

The three women confessed to all charge made against them.

 

 
Kurt | 06 May 2017 - 15:25:22

Ok, interesting. A few street sellers of the road. 
And now, what is next? 
How about the suppliers, and the people who made all this stuff?
Is it not going any further high up than this mr Den?

Is it again like I wrote here a few days ago?
RTP gets her weekly piece of meat, and than everybody happy?
No further investigation.

All these investigations/arrests just remain at bottom/street level.

