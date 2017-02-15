PHUKET: A contingent totalling 45 officers carried out a public inspection tour of Phuket International Airport yesterday (Feb 14), and warned public transport drivers, namely Phuket taxi and van drivers, to “follow the rules”.

Wednesday 15 February 2017, 11:07AM

The “task force”, led by Gen Santi Sakuntanak, commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment, comprised officers from Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, 41st Military Circle, the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Phuket City Police, Phuket Tourist Police and the Phuket Land Transport Office.

“Phuket International Airport is like the door for welcoming tourists from around the world. Officials will inspect public transport and security to ensure these are adequate for tourists,” Gen Santi said.

“For drivers’ uniforms, they should wear plain shirts and trousers, not stripes, and must wear covered shoes. The drivers must also have valid driving licences,” he added.

“Public transport drivers at the Phuket International Airport must follow the rules of the airport, and they must not get customers by themselves,” Gen Santi said.

Officials will strictly enforce the rules for security at the airport, he added.