Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

PHUKET: At the behest of the Royal Thai Army, the Phuket Land Transportation Office is calling for all drivers of public transport vehicles, including taxi, van and bus drivers, to apply for their commercial drivers’ licences.

Thursday 16 February 2017, 11:22AM

The call for taxi and van drivers to get licences came in an official notice from the PLTO, received by The Phuket News yesterday (Feb 15) but dated Feb 10, titled “Training and testing for public transportation driving licence (Special class)… As in the policy of public transportation arrangement to support Phuket tourism.”

“The Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat together with the Phuket Provincial Office are in the process of solving tourism problems in Phuket for safety and correctness,” said the notice.

“This is to make sure that tourists will get efficient service and be more confident when they are travelling in Phuket. This also is to make a good image for Phuket.

“The PLTO by order of the Secretary of the Public Transportation Management Committee is working on the (issues of) drivers’ uniforms, driving licences, fares, grabbing customers and exploitation of customers,” the notice added.

The PLTO will hold “special training and testing for drivers who don’t have a driving licence” from Feb 24-26. “Normally, we have this testing only once a month,” the notice said.

Training and testing for public transportation driving licences, namely taxis and other “green plate” commercial passenger vehicles, will be held on Feb 24, the PLTO said.

Applicants must provide a copy of their ID card, a copy of their house registration (tabien baan), a copy of their five-year personal driving licence and a doctor’s certificate.

Training and testing for driving licences for other commercial drivers, such as those operating hotel or tour vehicles, will be on Feb 25-26. Applicants must provide a copy of their ID card, a copy of their house registration and a doctor’s certificate.

“To all public transportation operators, tourism operators, hotel operators and others that use public transport vehicles in your business, please send your drivers that don’t have a public transport vehicle driving licence to train and test on the above dates by submitting the drivers’ names with documents and send to the PLTO by Feb 23,” the notice said.

“Any questions, please call 076 214 930,” it added.

 

 
Nasa123 | 16 February 2017 - 12:44:53

This it`s very good news, But we ned more we ned  The Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat moving to Phuket and take over the Office in Phuket Provincial Office and take the seat from Phuket Governor Chokchai Dejamorthan and his friend in Immigration +++ to clean up all the Corruption all over the line from the TOPP and all the road down. Whay Governor Chokchai Dejamorthan writing in the News Paper at in Phuket they have NO Corruption, Whay so many people weighting about it ???

BenPendejo | 16 February 2017 - 12:34:17

Instead of having to show a medical certificate, they should have to undergo drug and alcohol testing and a psychological evaluation... maybe even show a high school diploma, which I doubt if many of them have.  BUt none of this will matter, as it will just open up another fake document industry and more under-the-table payola.  The deaths and carnage on the roadways will continue.

eric dekegel | 16 February 2017 - 12:28:03

And a calculating machine to not overcharge people

simon01 | 16 February 2017 - 12:11:37

This just goes to show how lawless Phuket is. This does not show they are trying to do anything. Just by saying may be it will be a good idea if the taxi drivers, tuk tuk drivers and mini van drivers will like to get a license then that will be nice. All this proves there is no law enforcement on Phuket. If they really want to make an impact then the army needs to come down now in high season and arrest all drivers with NO commercial license, remove all taxi, tuk tuk, mini bus without green plates and commercial licensed drivers and crush them. Lock the drivers away for 6 months and ban them for a year. Thats how to send a message. Not by asking them if you have time and you feel like it them it may be a good idea to get the correct license. All that proves is how lawless phuket is. Then as long as people just pay the right people then the law does not apply. Thats all this story says. Remove all drivers with no commercial license and crush all the un green plated cars, buses, tuk tuks and then the customers know that the few that are left ( and it will be very few) are good law abiding people. This will also help the public transport too. ut do it now in high season as then it will have an effect. if they wait till low season and there is no one here anyway then its pointless.

