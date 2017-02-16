PHUKET: At the behest of the Royal Thai Army, the Phuket Land Transportation Office is calling for all drivers of public transport vehicles, including taxi, van and bus drivers, to apply for their commercial drivers’ licences.

Thursday 16 February 2017, 11:22AM

The call for taxi and van drivers to get licences came in an official notice from the PLTO, received by The Phuket News yesterday (Feb 15) but dated Feb 10, titled “Training and testing for public transportation driving licence (Special class)… As in the policy of public transportation arrangement to support Phuket tourism.”

“The Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat together with the Phuket Provincial Office are in the process of solving tourism problems in Phuket for safety and correctness,” said the notice.

“This is to make sure that tourists will get efficient service and be more confident when they are travelling in Phuket. This also is to make a good image for Phuket.

“The PLTO by order of the Secretary of the Public Transportation Management Committee is working on the (issues of) drivers’ uniforms, driving licences, fares, grabbing customers and exploitation of customers,” the notice added.

The PLTO will hold “special training and testing for drivers who don’t have a driving licence” from Feb 24-26. “Normally, we have this testing only once a month,” the notice said.

Training and testing for public transportation driving licences, namely taxis and other “green plate” commercial passenger vehicles, will be held on Feb 24, the PLTO said.

Applicants must provide a copy of their ID card, a copy of their house registration (tabien baan), a copy of their five-year personal driving licence and a doctor’s certificate.

Training and testing for driving licences for other commercial drivers, such as those operating hotel or tour vehicles, will be on Feb 25-26. Applicants must provide a copy of their ID card, a copy of their house registration and a doctor’s certificate.

“To all public transportation operators, tourism operators, hotel operators and others that use public transport vehicles in your business, please send your drivers that don’t have a public transport vehicle driving licence to train and test on the above dates by submitting the drivers’ names with documents and send to the PLTO by Feb 23,” the notice said.

“Any questions, please call 076 214 930,” it added.