PHUKET: Phuket International Airport General Manager Phet Chan-charoen yesterday (June 29) launched celebrations marking the 38th anniversary of formation of Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd (AoT), which operates six major international airport in the country.

Friday 30 June 2017, 10:09AM

The ceremony began at 2pm with Mr Phet briefly welcoming all the airport officials in attendance before opening a suitcase to a five-second countdown, revealing a pop-up of the number ‘38’ surrounded by images of the six airports under AoT: Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport and Mae Fah Luang (Chiang Rai International Airport).

Following the opening ceremony was a variety of activities together titled “38 years that AoT made you happy every flight”, which included live music performances of Royal Musical Compositions composed by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Passengers and officials were invited into an exhibition showcasing the history of each airport and the plan of development of each airport on television screens, which will be on display until July 3.

The exhibition is set up near check-in counters B and C of the new Departure Hall on the 3rd floor of the new International Terminal.

There was also a quiz game about AoT, with various prizes up for grabs, five of which were won by Chinese tourists.

As part of the celebrations, from yesterday until July 5, the 38th passenger entering the new International Terminal at the airport every day will receive a gift package.