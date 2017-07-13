Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Angsana Laguna Phuket announces appointment of Executive Chef Jens Heier

Friday 14 July 2017, 12:00PM

Angsana Laguna Phuket recently announced the arrival of Executive Chef Jens Heier to the beachfront resort.

With over 30 years experience in the hospitality and dining industry, Chef Jens brings his global knowledge and culinary expertise to all four restaurants in the Angsana resort complex

Chef Jens was born in 1969 in Heidelberg, Germany. Inspired by his mother, his passion for cooking and curiosity to see the world motivated him to start his career when he was only 13 years old becoming, the youngest chef with a diploma at 20 after his graduation in 1989.

During his career, he has received many honours, and other highlights of his culinary life include cooking for Queen Silvia of Sweden, Thai royalty, as well as pop stars and celebrities such as Jamiroqua, Lionel Ritchie, Madonna, Kate Moss and others.

Prior to his career at Angsana Laguna Phuket, Chef Jens had been working in luxury hotels in Samui and Pattaya in Thailand and has 15 years of experience working in Asia under the Onyx Hospitality Group as Culinary Director in charge of corporate operations for all Onyx Group properties in Asia.

He had also been voted twice for chef of the year in two different continents, Berlin, Germany and Seoul, South Korea. He has also been a part of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Eastern Seaboard as a Conseiller Culinaire which offers profound insights on gastronomic dining.

Believing in fresh and honest cuisine, Chef Jens said simplicity in creating dishes is the ultimate challenge.

“Listening to our guests is very important as they are good indicators. I always prefer to tailor make a menu in order to achieve the goal of ultimate satisfaction. Nowadays, we see less of the molecular cooking and find more focus on flavour, quality and honesty, therefore nothing beats a handcrafted dish.

“At Angsana I will contribute my local and overseas experience together with food and beverage team to create those new menus and experiences that deliver and exceed our guest needs and expectations” says Chef Jens.

With the arrival of Chef Jens, Angsana Laguna Phuket has invited guests to enjoy his culinary creations along with the resort’s signature hospitality and stunning location beside a tranquil lagoon and world-class golf course.

Stay tuned for some exciting food and wine pairing events and themed buffets this year.

 

 
