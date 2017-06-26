Bodega & Grill, the Italian restaurant and steak house operated by Angsana Laguna Phuket recently announced the appointment of Sous Chef Marco Cacia.

Chef Marco began his career at a young age in 2011, undertaking culinary adventures in well-known restaurants in Italy, Spain and Australia.

Chef Marco will enhance the menu offerings for Bodega & Grill restaurants and develop new signature food and wine pairings.

Born in Italy and passionate for Italian and French cuisine, as well as harbouring a profound love of Thai cooking, Souf Chef Marco Cacia,carries his knowledge and experience to Angsana Laguna Phuket.

Prior to joining Angsana Laguna Phuket, Chef Marco was a Sous Chef at Amari Vougue Krabi.

“I am proud to join the Angsana family, which is known to be one of the best worldwide brands, being part of this team, renowned for its exceptional culinary performance, will drive me to further explore the culinary world.

"I’m excited and look forward to creating dishes that incorporate my personal style, where guests can soon experience new pairings to accompany classic dishes such as my signature dish pumpkin and asparagus risotto with almond slices,” said Chef Marco.

Angsana Laguna Phuket is inviting Phuket residents and visitors to come and sample Chef Marco’s culinary creations along with their signature hospitality and gorgeous location beside a tranquil lagoon and world-class golf course.

Keep an eye out for for some exciting food and wine pairing events and themed buffets this year.