PHUKET: An American woman is recovering at Bangkok Hospital Phuket after falling during a rock-climbing exercise at Railay Beach in Krabi, east of Phuket, yesterday (Mar 5).

Monday 6 March 2017, 10:35AM

Samara Landers, 38, fell about six metres while scaling an edifice with three friends at about 10:30am, reported Saman Vijidee, an officer of the Hat Noppharat Thara - Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park.

“When we arrived, three friends who were climbing with her were taking close care of her along with members from a local rock-climbing club,” he said.

“Her left leg was broken and she had scratches and bruises all over her body,” Mr Saman said.

“We were told that she had fallen about six meters,” he added.

Krabi Marine Police were called in to transport her, but the boat could not come close to shore as it was low tide, Mr Saman said.

“She was carried down to the beach and onto a longtail boat, which took her to Ao Nang, where she was taken to Krabi Hospital,” he added.

Ms Landers has since been brought to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Mr Saman said.

Mr Saman said officials had yet to confirm what caused the fall.

However, he added, “Ms Landers and her friends brought their own equipment for climbing. They went climbing without checking it with instructors at the local rock-climbing club,” Mr Saman said.

However, according to Ms Landers Facebook posts, she has at least several years experience in rock climbing.