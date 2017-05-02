PHUKET: A 26-year-old American woman on her second day as a school teacher in Phuket was slammed off her motorbike in Kathu this morning (May 2) while driving to school.

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 12:18PM

The woman, Megan Mari, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town after the accident left her with head and back injuries, confirmed Capt Wattanatorn Bumrungthin of the Kathu Police.

A Khao Phuket reporter noted that a motorbike helmet was at the scene. (See story here.)

Ms Mari was driving toward Kajonkietsuksa School, where she had just joined as a language teacher, Capt Wattanatorn said.

“It was only her second day at the school,” he added.

The accident occurred at the U-turn in front of Chotima Driving School on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd at about 8:20am, Capt Wattanatorn confirmed.

Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a white Honda City sedan with heavy damage to its front.

“Three meters away was a Yamaha Nouvo motorbike off the side of the road,” one rescue worker reported.

“Ten meters away was a foreign woman with a big wound on her left ankle, and her hands and feet were swollen. Her ears were bleeding and her back was seriously hurt,” the rescue worker added.

Capt Wattanatorn told The Phuket News, “The driver of the car was a Thai woman, 30 years old, who works for Krungthai Bank. She was driving from Kathu.”

Capt Wattanatorn did not name the driver.

“The woman said that when she arrived at the U-turn, Ms Mari pulled out right in front of her and she was unable to brake or swerve in time to avoid the collision,” Capt Wattanatorn said.

“At this stage we believe that Ms Mari was not used to the route. We have not charged anyone yet. We have yet to question Ms Mari as the next step in our investigation,” he added.

Elaine Joy Coladilla Tibay, Head HR at Kajonkietsuksa School, told The Phuket News this morning that had only just become aware of Ms Mari’s accident.

“I was told of the accident this morning, but I don’t know much detail about her condition right now,” she said.

The school was looking into the extent of Ms Mari’s injuries and what insurance coverage is available to the new teacher, she added.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot