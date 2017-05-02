Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

PHUKET: A 26-year-old American woman on her second day as a school teacher in Phuket was slammed off her motorbike in Kathu this morning (May 2) while driving to school.

Premkamon Ketsara

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 12:18PM

The woman, Megan Mari, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town after the accident left her with head and back injuries, confirmed Capt Wattanatorn Bumrungthin of the Kathu Police.

A Khao Phuket reporter noted that a motorbike helmet was at the scene. (See story here.)

Ms Mari was driving toward Kajonkietsuksa School, where she had just joined as a language teacher, Capt Wattanatorn said.

“It was only her second day at the school,” he added.

The accident occurred at the U-turn in front of Chotima Driving School on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd at about 8:20am, Capt Wattanatorn confirmed.

Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a white Honda City sedan with heavy damage to its front.

“Three meters away was a Yamaha Nouvo motorbike off the side of the road,” one rescue worker reported.

“Ten meters away was a foreign woman with a big wound on her left ankle, and her hands and feet were swollen. Her ears were bleeding and her back was seriously hurt,” the rescue worker added.

Capt Wattanatorn told The Phuket News, “The driver of the car was a Thai woman, 30 years old, who works for Krungthai Bank. She was driving from Kathu.”

Capt Wattanatorn did not name the driver.

“The woman said that when she arrived at the U-turn, Ms Mari pulled out right in front of her and she was unable to brake or swerve in time to avoid the collision,” Capt Wattanatorn said.

“At this stage we believe that Ms Mari was not used to the route. We have not charged anyone yet. We have yet to question Ms Mari as the next step in our investigation,” he added.

Elaine Joy Coladilla Tibay, Head HR at Kajonkietsuksa School, told The Phuket News this morning that had only just become aware of Ms Mari’s accident.

“I was told of the accident this morning, but I don’t know much detail about her condition right now,” she said.

The school was looking into the extent of Ms Mari’s injuries and what insurance coverage is available to the new teacher, she added.

 

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 
Pauly44 | 02 May 2017 - 19:20:41

Of course you wouldn't Eagle but that is the point, PN pls follow up this story and report the facts for Eagle, will be interesting to know the outcome, going by experience the driver of the car would be negligent due to excessive speed and the foreigner having to cough up for her repairs after she gets over her injuries...TIT

Sam hayman | 02 May 2017 - 19:12:25

I think cars should give way to motorbikes which have no protection.

Some drivers are so bad they shouldn't be driving especially if they can't avoid a accident. It doesn't matter which country they come from.

Eagle | 02 May 2017 - 17:24:10

ChristySweat,you think it is inappropriate from the police to make any statement of blame,but at the same time you agree with Kurt who blames the car driver.That is funny but as of no surprise to me as it comes from you.
Pauly44,Kurt is as always only speculating.No proof or whatever.And i dont care about if a foreigner had driven the car.I am interested in facts and as long as i dont have them i wont blame anyone for this accident.Not same you,Kurt or the clucking hen.

Pauly44 | 02 May 2017 - 16:56:46

Eagle, if it were a foreigner driving the car and the Thai scooter rider in hospital with serious injuries do you honestly think they will "believe" or favour the car driver's version of events?? The onus of responsibility will always be pushed onto the foreigner even if the Thai driver is grossly negligent which is almost always the case as they simply do not know how to drive. It's happened to me and many others so your post is as usual utter nonsense.

Christy Sweet | 02 May 2017 - 15:38:52

Oh dear, sounds like very serious injuries, I hope Ms. Mari recovers very soon. 
 I agree with Kurt, it is inappropriate for Capt Wattanatorn to  make any kind of statement about blame until the investigation is complete- it does appear he's already protecting the driver of the car from blame. But I'm not surprised, my two traffic incidents had the police clearly assign blame to other drivers, yet tried to get me to pay them for damages to their vehicle in one case, and intimidated me in another ("your life could be in danger.." ) to accept about 20% of what I should have been paid by a family of a 13 yo who ran into the back of my car.

Thailand- BEWARE!!

Eagle | 02 May 2017 - 15:23:08

Kurt,did you witness the accident?If not then it would be better to shut up!Where did they erase the name of the thai woman?How can you know what route she actually took on that day or the days before?Every day you think you know everything and you can do everything better then the people here.What a megalomaniac!

Kurt | 02 May 2017 - 13:04:00

The photo shows front car damage as it was a high speed collision.
The car simply drove to fast at that moment.
Unable to break (?) or swerve in time (?). Just speed-speed-speed.
The teacher on the motorbike was used to the route.
Before she became a teacher she drove several times to that school already, for talks, interviews, enrolment, etc.
And the day before she drove the same route.

Again, a police officer 'believes', to soften the responsibility of the thai car driver at cost of a foreign motorbike driver.
The car was behind the motorbike. It is the car here at fault.
But probably the police will do anything to make sure that is was not the 'fault' of the thai car driver.

And,..oh yes. Why is here only the name of the american woman mentioned, even on a photo, and not the name of the thai car driver who hit the motorbike from behind?
Why that name was erased? 
Very smelly, anti foreigner, report of a officer in brown.

