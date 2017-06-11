Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
American expat found hanged in Phuket home

PHUKET: Police are continuing their investigation into the death of an American man retired to Phuket at his home in a residential estate popular with expats in Thalang earlier today (June 11).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 11 June 2017, 04:56PM

Phuket rescue workers carry the man's body out from his home at the Baan Term Fun housing estate in Thalang. Photo

Capt Chatree Choowichein of the Thalang Police was notified of the death at 11:30am by Uthan Wongyai, 30, a long-term friend of the deceased*.

Police arrived at the man’s home, located in Soi 13 of  the well-known Moo Baan Term Fun housing estate in Baan Manik, Thalang, to find the house locked from the inside.

After entering the house, officers found the retired expat hanged by a bedsheet looped over the top of the bedroom door.

Police reported they found no signs of assault on the man’s body or any evidence of a struggle in the house.

“The air conditioning was still on. We believe the man died no more than 48 hours before his body was found,” Capt Chatree reported.

Mr Uthan told police that he and the deceased had been friends for years, and that American man rented the house more than seven years ago. He lived alone.

“I tried calling him many times but got no answer, so fearing that something may have happened to him I drove over here,” Mr Uthan told police.

“After seeing his car and motorbike parked at his house, I called the police,” he added.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“I do not think he would have decided to do this. We don’t know what caused this,” Mr Uthan said.

According to the man’s confirmation of extension of stay in Thailand as issued by Immigration officers, the man’s place of birth as “Washington, USA” (Washington State or Washington DC not clarified).

He was to have celebrated his 54th birthday today (June 11).

“Police will coordinate with the US embassy in Thailand to inform the man’s relatives and arrange for his body to be repatriated for burial,” Capt Chatree said.

“At this stage we believe the man may have been stressed by personal problems, but we will investigate this further,” he added.

The man’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital, where doctors have been asked to confirm the cause of death.

* The man’s name is being withheld until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.

 

 
