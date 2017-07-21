Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
A week of fine dining at Banyan Tree with two-star Michelin Chef Stefan Heilemann

When he was just three years old, Stefan Heilemann’s kindergarten teacher asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up – he drew a picture of a stick figure wearing a chef’s hat.

Mark Knowles

Saturday 22 July 2017, 12:00PM

Some 30-odd years later, Chef Stefan is a rising star on the Zurich gourmet scene, and is set to demonstrate his unique and exquisite culinary skills for diners in Phuket.

Banyan Tree Phuket will be hosting a week of gastronomical excellence, hosted by Chef Stefan.

His first stop will be Banyan Tree Bangkok, where he is set to dazzle metropolitan audiences with a special degustation menu from July 29-August 1 before heading south to Phuket.

From Thursday, August 3, Banyan Tree Phuket is inviting foodies to treat their palates to an array of flavours at a distinguished masterclass at Tré, featuring culinary artistry from Chef Stefan as he presents a remarkable new dish for diners to enjoy every 20 minutes.

Then, from August 4-8, Chef Stefan will curate a three-course set dinner daily at Tré.

“We will have an offer of three starters, three mains and three desserts, the menu is influenced from all over the world and will include a Swiss cheese dessert,” says Chef Stefan.

Chef Stefan will also serve as a guest chef at The Watercourt’s celebrated Sunday Seafood Brunch on August 6.

Stuttgart-born Heilemann spent a decade sharpening his skills at the renowned Traube Tonbach hotel in Germany’s Black Forest region, including a five-year stint in the hotel’s legendary restaurant Schwarzwaldstube – Europe’s longest-standing Three Michelin-starred restaurant.

The Ecco restaurant in the Atlantis by Giardino Hotel was awarded two Michelin stars not long after he became head chef in December 2015.

Ecco is the restaurant concept of Michelin-starred chef Rolf Fliegauf, who worked with Chef Stefan for several years previously at the Hotel Giardino Ascona. 

Chef Stefan’s dishes are a blend of classic French cuisine and modern experimental cooking. The flavours are intense and powerful.

“I was trained French classic and Rolf more avant-garde cooking, so it was the perfect symbiosis,” he says.

The Ecco concept is the framework – the finest seasonal products and the perfect blend of textures and temperatures – around which Chef Stefan creates.

A fine example is his langoustine, which is served with Asian-inspired tomatoes seasoned with coriander and lime rather than classic Mediterranean flavours. These juxtapositions create real explosions of flavour.

“My favourite style is Asian food. I have many influences from there,” adds Chef Stefan.

Another innovative approach taken by the friendly chef with the blue eyes and ash blond hair is to be a team player. You never hear a raised voice in his kitchen.

“We are a great team,” he says, “you have to have fun at work when you’re under so much stress.” And, as Chef Stefan adds, his heart “fills with joy” when one of his guests comes into the kitchen to thank him for an unforgettable evening.

 

Chef Stefan’s masterclass at Banyan Tree’s Tré restaurant on August 3 is priced at B2,200. From August 4-8, Chef Stefan will curate a three-course set dinner daily at Tré, priced at B4,900 with beverage pairings or at B2,900 for food only.

The Watercourt’s Sunday Seafood Brunch featuring Chef Stefan is priced at B4,400, which will include half a bottle of premium beverage; B3,800 covering free flow; or B3,200 for soft drinks. For further information or to reserve your table, please email:  fb-concierge@banyantree.com or call +66 76 372 400 extension 5463.

 

 
