30 Pattaya hotels closed for not having licences

CHONBURI: Authorities have so far ordered the closure of 30 hotels in Pattaya City that were found to be operating without licences, and inspections are continuing.

crime, construction, tourism, corruption,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 15 February 2017, 05:44PM

The Bang Lamung District Chief said there were more than 1,000 hotels in Pattaya, but only 239 operated legally. Photo: Syn/Flickr
The Bang Lamung District Chief said there were more than 1,000 hotels in Pattaya, but only 239 operated legally. Photo: Syn/Flickr

Bang Lamung district officials yesterday afternoon (Feb 14) inspected two hotels – The Beach Front Resort hotel and Baboona Beach Front Living – along Pattaya beach road in tambon Nong Prue. 

The two hotels, one with 40 rooms and the other with 39 rooms, were found to be operating without licences. Hotel staff failed to produce the necessary documents when asked. They were ordered to close.

Bang Lamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong said there were more than 1,000 hotels in Pattaya, but only 239 operated legally in line with the Hotel Act of 2004.

Operators of legally operated hotels had complained that their businesses were suffering from competition by illegal hotels, which offered cheaper rates.

Mr Naris said all hotels in Pattaya were being inspected. So far, 30 hotels had been ordered closed for operating without proper permission.

Coast Beach Club

The operators were liable to a prison term of up to one year and a fine of B10,000 a day, the district chief said.

The 30 hotels could apply for permission to operate legally. They would have to submit supporting documents – building construction and building use permits, and an environmental impact assessment report, he said.

The operators would not be allowed to reopen for business without the necessary permits, the district chief said.

Read original story here.

 

 
Have a news tip-off? Click here
