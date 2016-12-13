Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

30,000 prisoners qualified for royal pardon

NATIONWIDE: Around 100,000 prisoners are qualified for a royal pardon announced on Sunday (Dec 11), with 30,000 likely to be released.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 December 2016, 09:07AM

Inmates stand at attention during a drill at the Uthai Thani prison on Sept 6 this year. Photo: Bangkok Post
Inmates stand at attention during a drill at the Uthai Thani prison on Sept 6 this year. Photo: Bangkok Post

Of the inmates to be released, the first group will likely be out over the next three days. The other 70,000 will see their sentences reduced.

Among the high-profile inmates to walk free is Chuvit Kamolvisit, a former political party leader and entertainment tycoon who was convicted in January this year and serving a two-year jail term, according to Corrections Department chief Kobkiat Kasiwat.

This is the second time Chuvit was qualified for the royal pardon, he said.

According to official records, the previous royal pardon happened on Aug 8 this year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s accession to the throne and Queen Sirikit’s 84th birthday.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun issued a royal decree on Sunday granting a pardon to minor offenders and those with health problems to mark his accession to the throne. The decree was published in the Royal Gazette and took effect on the same day.

Mr Kobkiat said on Saturday (Dec 10) that a panel had been set up at each prison to check the qualifications of prisoners.

“Those qualified are first-grade prisoners or higher. Repeat offenders, rapists, public fraudsters or drug traffickers are not qualified.”

He added lese majeste prisoners were eligible under the decree.

On measures prepared for the freed inmates, Mr Kobkait said a multi-agency unit would be set up in each area to monitor them and ensure they would not break the law again.

Teerapol Khunmuang, director general of the Skill Development Department, said on Sunday his department would be the core agency to train the freed people for the job market.

“We’ll also educate them about the labour law, welfare, social security and access to jobs,” he said.

The skills training will begin nationwide on Dec 19. At least one course for 20 people will be held in each province, he added. 

“The skills to be trained are mainly those in demand such as tile-laying, welding and lattice window making.”

Under the decree, eligible inmates are those sentenced to no more than three months in jail for minor offences, prisoners who do community or public service instead of paying fines, and prisoners released on parole, as well as the disabled and blind, those suffering from cancer, leprosy, HIV, chronic kidney failure, mental disorders, and first-time prisoners who are not 20 years of age on the day the decree comes into effect.

Prisoners on death row also see their penalties commuted to life imprisonment while those serving life term will see their sentences commuted to 50 years and then eligible to normal penalty reduction.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.