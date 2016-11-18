PHUKET: More than 20 business set up along along Nai Thon Beach were removed or demolished by officials this morning (Nov 18).

Friday 18 November 2016, 02:36PM

Officials removed 29 illegal businesses from Nai Tho Beach this morning (Nov 18). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command reported to press this afternoon that Sirinath National Park officials together with Thalang District Deputy Chief Danai Jaikeng, Sakoo Tambon Administration Office (OrBorTor) officials and members of the Royal Thai Navy together demolished 29 business set up along Nai Thon Beach.

Kittipat Tharapiban, Chief of Sirinath National Park, told The Phuket News, “More than 60 officials have been involved in an operation this morning to remove illegal businesses set up along Nai Thon beach road.

“Vendors gave us no problems when we removed their businesses and nobody complained,” he said.

“Some of the owners of the businesses even removed their structures themselves. Now there are no more businesses in operation in the area,” he added.

When asked why the businesses had been removed, Mr Kitiphat said, “I don’t know the reason, I was just asked to join the Royal Thai Navy in the operation.”