29 illegal businesses removed from Phuket’s Nai Thon Beach

PHUKET: More than 20 business set up along along Nai Thon Beach were removed or demolished by officials this morning (Nov 18).

construction, military,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 18 November 2016, 02:36PM

Officials removed 29 illegal businesses from Nai Tho Beach this morning (Nov 18). Photo: Royal Thai Navy
Officials removed 29 illegal businesses from Nai Tho Beach this morning (Nov 18). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command reported to press this afternoon that Sirinath National Park officials together with Thalang District Deputy Chief Danai Jaikeng, Sakoo Tambon Administration Office (OrBorTor) officials and members of the Royal Thai Navy together demolished 29 business set up along Nai Thon Beach.

Kittipat Tharapiban, Chief of Sirinath National Park, told The Phuket News, “More than 60 officials have been involved in an operation this morning to remove illegal businesses set up along Nai Thon beach road.

“Vendors gave us no problems when we removed their businesses and nobody complained,” he said.

BIS

“Some of the owners of the businesses even removed their structures themselves. Now there are no more businesses in operation in the area,” he added.

When asked why the businesses had been removed, Mr Kitiphat said, “I don’t know the reason, I was just asked to join the Royal Thai Navy in the operation.”  

 

 
Ed Sanders | 21 November 2016 - 17:20:42

Just a follow up to this, I was at Nai Thon today, and most of the vendors are right back exactly where there were...hardly any noticeable difference.  What a complete farce, not to mention very unfair to the merchants that are paying for proper businesses along the roadway.  More proof that Thais cannot follow rules, nor enforce them.

Kurt | 19 November 2016 - 12:09:45

" As long as a tap keeps running you never get your floor dry".
Same with vendors, because there is no continue enforcement policy at beaches, of course they creep back al the time.
Very logic, very thai.

Ed Sanders | 18 November 2016 - 19:40:58

I saw this today, and it looks nicer.  As is happening at ALL beaches, the illegal venders continually slither back to their old haunts...starting with carts, then gradually adding to it until it becaomes just like it was before the Navy took it down last time.  And I like the part that say "Some of the owners of the businesses even removed their structures themselves."  Of course they did... so they can keep all their supplies for the gradual rebuilding of their illegal businesses...because they can't help themselves, as they are addicted to illegal business and cannot follow laws.  I can only hope that the Navy is just starting at Naithon, and that they plan on working their way down the coast.  They will have their work cut out for themselves by the time they get to Surin and Kamala, both of which have been growing with illegal businesses every single day, with Kamala looking almost just like "the good old days".

eric dekegel | 18 November 2016 - 19:16:37

They must be proud of there job i am sure but as I read the article they didn't know why they where doing it,unbelievable
When asked why the businesses had been removed, Mr Kitiphat said, “I don’t know the reason, I was just asked to join the Royal Thai Navy in the operation.”  And I pay taxes to pay these guys there salary every month hardly to believe such an answers.When all tourists will be gone we will not need all these people anymore and i hope they will loose there job!

Nasa123 | 18 November 2016 - 18:32:50

And then Kata next i hope.

