PHUKET: A Trang bound bus travelling from Phuketcrashed in Krabi last night (Jan 6) leaving all 22 passengers on board injured.

Saturday 7 January 2017, 11:10AM

The driver of the bus told police that he hit a rock in the road which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. Photo: Krabi Rescue Team

A rescue team from Krabi received information at 9:30pm yesterday where it was reported that a Phuket-Trang bus had crashed into an electricity pylon on Phet Kasem Rd in Ao Luek, Krabi.

The bus driver, Jarat Piyawech, 58, told police that he had left Phuket Bus Terminal 2 with 22 passengers onboard and was heading to Trang when he hit a rock in the road which caused him and crash into the pylon.

All the injured passengers were taken to Ao Luek Hospital for treatment.

Jarat has been charged with causing bodily harm as a result of negligence.

Police are continuing with their investigation into the incident to see whether any further charges will be pressed against Jarat.