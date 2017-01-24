The campaign to crack down on elephants trafficked onto the island began last Wednesday (Jan 18), with National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department (DNP) and PPLO officers setting themselves a five-day deadline to check and confirm the identity of all 222 elephants in 23 camps across the island. (See story here)
The final day of tests saw 15 elephants checked at from four elephant camps; Bang Pae Safari elephant camp, the Elephant Foundation in Pa Khlok, Pang Chang Mai Nai Thon Beach elephant camp, and Eco Elephant Riding in Cherng Talay.
Chief of the PPLO, Mr Surajit Witchuwan, confirmed to The Phuket News that the three elephants that were previously registered in Phuket have since been registered in another province.
