PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office (PPLO) on Sunday (Jan 22) completed their campaign to identify and register all legal elephants in Phuket. No illegal elephants were said to have been found during the checks.

Tuesday 24 January 2017, 04:36PM

Officials carry out checks on an elephant on the last day of their campaign. Photo: Eakkapop Thongyub

The campaign to crack down on elephants trafficked onto the island began last Wednesday (Jan 18), with National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department (DNP) and PPLO officers setting themselves a five-day deadline to check and confirm the identity of all 222 elephants in 23 camps across the island. (See story here)

The final day of tests saw 15 elephants checked at from four elephant camps; Bang Pae Safari elephant camp, the Elephant Foundation in Pa Khlok, Pang Chang Mai Nai Thon Beach elephant camp, and Eco Elephant Riding in Cherng Talay.

Chief of the PPLO, Mr Surajit Witchuwan, confirmed to The Phuket News that the three elephants that were previously registered in Phuket have since been registered in another province.