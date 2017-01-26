Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

PHUKET: A bus overturned on Phuket’s Kata hill this morning leaving all 16 Indian tourists on board with minor injuries.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 January 2017, 10:50AM

The driver of the bus said that the brakes failed as he was descending the hill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The driver of the bus said that the brakes failed as he was descending the hill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Somkiet Hwantae of the Chalong Police was informed of an accident on Kata hill at 7:50am today (Jan 26) where it was reported that a bus had crashed into a concrete barrier on a bend on Patak Rd (Kata hill).

Police arrived at the scene to find a Bangkok registered tour bus leaning on its side against a concrete road barrier.

Capt Somkiet said, “There were 16 Indian tourists on the bus and they had to be rescued by Phuket Ruamjai Kupai rescue workers.

“None of the passengers were seriously injured, however, they were all taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital as a precaution,” he said.

Cholamark Boat

“A forklift truck had to be brought to the scene to put the bus upright and officials from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office from Chalong scattered sand over the road to cover the spilled oil.”

According to Capt Somkiet, the driver of the bus, 33-year-old Mr Jiroj Noochaikaew, said that he was driving the tourists from a hotel in Patong and was heading to Phuket Town when the brakes failed .

“I could not brake to reduce my speed so I crashed into the concrete barrier instead,” Jiroj said.

“We have to investigate more to see if any charges will be pressed,” added Capt Somkiet.

 

 
Kurt | 26 January 2017 - 15:46:55

Rorii, Yes, a while ago I red something that these thai busses are 'copy cats' of european foreign busses, but to be able to skip legal right payments certain safety features were left out.
And that is what these thai busses miss, safety things.
This morning accident, on a dry road, straight stretch, with a driver who drove to fast, in a technical 'downgraded' bus shows reality.
These busses have simply not enough extra to help the driver to correct their wrong driving, like the well technical equipt busses in Germany, Austria, Switserland, etc.

The thai minister of transport is correct, the expression: ..Even by thai standards.. say it all.

Rorii | 26 January 2017 - 15:15:20

Kurt, I'm not sure, a few years ago, but the Minister for Transport admitted most of these buses were illegal, even by Thai standards, as they were too narrow for their height, so are prone to tipping over, but nothing, as usual, was ever done to correct this problem, too many buses, too much money, and of course, powerful owners.

Kurt | 26 January 2017 - 13:10:44

At what hight level is the actual 'weight centerpoint' of these high thai busses?
Are these busses steep hill/bends designed?
Are thai drivers educated/trained in driving these high busses, in driving in right gear?
( In the gear you go up, in that gear you go down)

Something is wrong with thai high buss driving things. Scary.

Lucky me I never have to sit in it. Never know about the brakes. Hahahaha

Kurt | 26 January 2017 - 12:11:40

The concrete barrier at kata hill ( patak road) is a very good thing.
I am sure it saved us many accidents and electric powerless hours already.
Perhaps as a extra: A few hill cameras to record the  busses!

As always,  the thai driver lost the battle between not driving in the right gear and the brakes.
The flip-over was at straight stretch, after the steep bend.

Kurt | 26 January 2017 - 12:03:48

After forklifting the bus up right, was the bus able to drive further steep downhill Patak Road with (again) working brakes?

