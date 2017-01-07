Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

12 dead as torrential rain continues to submerge South

SOUTH: Heavy rains continued to batter the south of the country today (Jan 7), with the death toll now rising to 12 and leaving thousands of villages partially submerged, authorities said.

death, weather,

AFP

Saturday 7 January 2017, 02:45PM

At least 12 people have died in Thailand as heavy rains continue to batter the flood-ravaged south with water roof-high in some areas. Photo: Madaree Tohlala/AFP
At least 12 people have died in Thailand as heavy rains continue to batter the flood-ravaged south with water roof-high in some areas. Photo: Madaree Tohlala/AFP

The flooding, which is roof-high in some areas, has affected more than 700,000 people since it started a week ago, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

At least 12 people have died, according to counts from the ministry and local officials, as waters turn roads into rivers and rip away stretches of rail track.

The floods have also damaged more than 1,500 schools in the region, according to officials.

The downpour is expected to persist for at least two more days, according to the Meteorological Department, which warned of flash floods in eight of the hardest-hit provinces.

“The situation is very bad today and tomorrow. It’s still raining heavily,” Junjuda Pornsri, a metrological official, said.

The capital of Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, which has shuttered its airport because of the weather, saw a record 16.21 centimetres of rain yesterday night (Jan 6), she added.

Army bases across the south were mobilised today to assist flood victims and deliver food to those trapped at home.

“There are two helicopters airlifting food and supplies to flood victims who cannot leave their houses,” Colonel Chaisak Pornnipatkul from the Southern Army Headquarters said.

The downpour is unusually heavy for this time of year, which normally sees a three-month stretch of relatively dry and cool weather from November through to January.

It is high season for tourists who flock to the kingdom’s island resorts, powering a crucial sector of the economy.

But the deluge has already disrupted beach holidays in several traveller hotspots, including the popular islands of Kho Samui and Koh Pha Ngan.

Hundreds of tourists have had their flights delayed, while train and bus services on the mainland have also been suspended in flood-hit areas.

Yet some travellers are refusing to let the storm stop the fun, with photos circulating on social media of tourists coasting through flooded streets on pool floats.

“Some tourists are enjoying the flooding, they’re taking pictures and going swimming,” said Nongyao Jirundorn, a tourism official on Koh Samui.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket to gain 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots to cover beaches

Wow, Phuket beach 'Smart life" is overtaking and overseeing another important beach matter. Namely that of free public showers and toilets a...(Read More)

Hemp growing limited to state agencies until 2021

Yes and all the people dying of cancer and Autism, Parkinsons etc will just have chemo and die. I am lucky, I took canbabis oil and cured my cancer......(Read More)

22 injured when Trang bound Phuket bus crashes in Krabi

Get the rock charged too? Or did it disappear?...(Read More)

Phuket must do more to stop road accidents, says health consultant

Nothing new. The majority of people who comment in here are saying that already many years. That thai health consultancy organization better get the ...(Read More)

One dead as watermelon truck slams into Phuket’s Heroines Monument

@ Foot. You are right. Most likely due to heavy load in the back the front wheels had no road grip/touch. Actually a wonder that steering was possib...(Read More)

Phuket must do more to stop road accidents, says health consultant

I loved the way the police were saying what a success they were over new year. 81 people hurt in road accidents in 7 days. Thats 11 per day. Then 10 k...(Read More)

Phuket Floating Market complainants want action

Hahaha don't Thai's know, you should never believe a Thai????...(Read More)

Phuket Floating Market complainants want action

The owner just failed to secure contracts with the tour companies to bring him the loads of busses he was dreaming of.....just as simple as that.......(Read More)

Phuket taxi, van drivers banned after drunk-driving charges

Why 3 taxis and 3 Vans are so quick returned to these drunk 'professional' drivers while their licenses are revoked for 6 months period. The ...(Read More)

Crash driver ‘likely to have dozed off’

Kurt...try and work out the travel distances and times from the report rather than refer to incorrect reporting from crash investigators. He had actu...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.