TRIATHLON: This season, British International School, Phuket set out to expand their Triathlon program offerings by hiring full time High Performance Head Coach Zane Castro for the Triathlon Academy.

Saturday 9 December 2017, 01:00PM

Zane Castro.

Coach Castro was born and educated in Texas, USA and most recently makes his transition to British International School, Phuket from Marymount University, Arlington VA.

He was hired and founded the initial varsity triathlon program established within the NCAA. He led his team to a National Championship Runner up spot in the 3rd season and earned multiple regional podium spots, qualification for FISU World University Games and a top 10 finish, in 2016.

Coach Castro has coached junior, national level athletes and elites into the international level competitions successfully. He brings a wealth of understanding of youth, junior, and collegiate level development experience and processes along with extensive movement based injury resistance knowledge, which is critical to the environment among youth, junior and senior level developmental athletes.

He laid the foundation for a comprehensive varsity collegiate triathlon programme and also worked towards official triathlon’s approval as an NCAA Emerging Sport for Women. BISP has set a goal by bringing Coach Castro in to do the same here.

As of Term 1, the BISP Triathlon academy has added 21 Triathlon-related activity opportunities beyond the previously established High Performance Programme.

These activities are layered over the course of each term dependent upon the age group and the relative program to provide fundamental skills required for current and future athletic success.