PHUKET: X2 Yachting has just arrived in Phuket. As an extension of the well-known X2 brand of boutique Hotels, Resorts and Villas that are located across Thailand and neighbouring countries, X2 Yachting strives to offer a high-class, great-value product but with customer safety and comfort at the forefront.

Friday 5 January 2018, 12:00PM

X2 Yachting owns and runs three yachts, but intends to increase the fleet in time and has just opened their new office in Pa Khlok. Over the next six weeks all three yachts will arrive and be permanently berthed at Ao Po Grand Marina.

Each yacht is fully crewed with captains, engineers and trained hostesses. All are air conditioned, luxurious and carry a pair of two-man canoes, snorkelling gear, fishing gear and their own 18ft centre console rubber boat to enable six to eight passengers to go ashore safely onto any island. They also have an assortment of inflatable water toys.

The first yacht – Shiraz, a 53ft Grand Banks-style motor yacht – has just arrived. Shiraz was refurbished in late 2016 to better suit the Thai luxury charter market. This included adding a new hardtop and extending the large fly bridge area to comfortably handle 10+ guests. The classic teak styling was kept throughout but subtle luxury touches were added.

Shiraz can accommodate 20 passengers on a standard day trip and four-plus overnight. She has one main bedroom with an ensuite and one twin-bunk room with a separate bathroom. Shiraz is available for charter right now.

Next to arrive will be Merlot, a similar 57ft Grand Banks-style motor yacht that has been fully redesigned for charter and refurbished throughout with a modern feel. This was a year-long project that has produced something special.

Merlot has one modern double bedroom with ensuite and a second bathroom. She can take two-plus overnight and carry 20 people comfortably on day trips. Merlot will arrive in Phuket early this month. Like Shiraz, Merlot has been upgraded with a large hardtop and fly bridge for maximum customer comfort.

Our third yacht is a spacious 53ft modern-styled catamaran that is currently being upgraded with a full luxury finish. Chardonnay has twin double bedrooms and bathrooms and can carry 40 passengers on day trips and four-plus overnight. She is a beautiful, spacious yacht that will be in Phuket from early February.

All three yachts are fully stocked with water, soft drinks, tea and coffee, snacks and an assortment of beverages. All prices include free food and drinks for up to 12 people. All yachts are available for private, corporate or group bookings separately or as a fleet of three. All are available for overnight and multi-day bookings. X2 aims to accommodate any customer’s special requests.

If you’ve been longing for a fantastic day out on a luxury yacht at a location of your choice around Phuket, Phang Nga or the local offshore islands, please call Khun Lek (Sales) at (66) 87 6118075 or (66) 65 597 9524, or email sales@x2yachtcharter.com. Website: X2YachtCharter.com.

All agents are welcome.

X2 Yachting is now on show at The Phuket RendezVous.

