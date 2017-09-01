The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

You can’t say it’s good without photo evidence

FISHING: Well blister me barnacles! As the seasonal westerlies continue unabated, that leaves us with very little fishing news to speak of, except for the few brave souls who did go out and reported that exceptionally good fishing continues, but returned with no photographic evidence. So I would once again like to turn your attention to “Ship’s Cookin”.

marine,

Jimmy Stewart

Sunday 3 September 2017, 12:00PM

As there were no photos of fish, Jimmy wanted to share this image.
As there were no photos of fish, Jimmy wanted to share this image.

A few of you may remember my last venture into these culinary waters when I divulged the secret recipe for “Pirates Viagra”. Undoubtedly The Phuket News’ “Sports” Editor “Matt” will remember that “treasured” contribution now buried deep in the archives of The Phuket News and place a link here, for all you “sports” fans - when he finishes playing with his block and tackle.

OK, let the “Buccaneering Baker” strike again:

Have you ever noticed that fish tastes much better on a fishing boat than in your spotless kitchen on land? Many say, “It’s the sea air appetite, or the romance of the sea.” But muffle your oars at that one, M8ties – that be far from the full story.

Arrr – truth is – don’t ever clean your salt water fish under the “fresh” water tap! Nothing other than salt – on boats we never clean our fish in fresh water, “it’s a pirate sin” – fresh water draws all the natural flavours out of what will become a tasteless piece of fish. Only use salt, preferably sea salt and the fish will retain a lot more of its natural flavour. Honest, take two fillets from the same fish and check out the difference for yourselves.

I figured it out years ago – fresh water is bad for you, it’s a fact – apart from for what fish do in it, why do you think pirates only drink grog and the odd tot of rum? Because, once upon a time, it was a lot safer than drinking the ship’s water. “Shiver me timbers”, us old pirates are just keeping up an old “sea-fairing” tradition.

As there are no impressive pictures relating to this month’s fishing, I thought a self-indulgent and nostalgic contribution would suffice: So I give you a pic from “Anne T Boleyn”.

Seeing this print took me back about 60 years to when I was about eight or 10, when I watched in horror as my mum tucked her skirt into her knickers and jumped, knee deep, into a “nameless” river after a big Sea Trout that had taken her fly. First time I’d seen a female leg above the knee. Arrr – “Once upon a time” when the world was young, innocent and full of pirates, proving, once again, that not all pirates are bad.

British International School, Phuket

Nelson and Drake, two of England’s favourite heroes, were at one time pirates of sorts, while the infamous Henry Morgan died of TB as Governor of Jamaica, and only us buccaneers know that Nelson, having lost an arm at Santa-Cruz de Tenerife, went on to invent the half nelson, which to this day is the preferred wrestling move for gay sailors.

Back to Phuket – The PST organisers (Phuket Sports-fishing Tournament – Nov 22/25) have just announced that the “Early Bird” discounted booking for this very popular competition is now open until October 31. Save B3,000 on the B13,000 entry fee, (for four anglers per boat) and support Walter and his helpers to keep this popular fishing attraction hale and hearty. U15s and junior anglers are free but must be registered as part of the team on registration night.

Details are available from El Presidente “Walter” at Phuket Sport-fishing Tournament which unfortunately seems to be only available on “Facebook” as I can’t find a relevant website, but further details are available from Walter at:- phuket.tournament@gmail.com

Looking to the future I have it on good authority that next year will see considerable improvement in the weather as the El Nino affect has now passed until next time nature decides to bring us floods and fires in a bid to educate us lunatics into keelhauling the “Three Ps” – pollution, plastics and politicians.

Tight lines to all.

Jimmy. fishinginphuket.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.