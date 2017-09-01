FISHING: Well blister me barnacles! As the seasonal westerlies continue unabated, that leaves us with very little fishing news to speak of, except for the few brave souls who did go out and reported that exceptionally good fishing continues, but returned with no photographic evidence. So I would once again like to turn your attention to “Ship’s Cookin”.

Sunday 3 September 2017, 12:00PM

As there were no photos of fish, Jimmy wanted to share this image.

A few of you may remember my last venture into these culinary waters when I divulged the secret recipe for “Pirates Viagra”. Undoubtedly The Phuket News’ “Sports” Editor “Matt” will remember that “treasured” contribution now buried deep in the archives of The Phuket News and place a link here, for all you “sports” fans - when he finishes playing with his block and tackle.

OK, let the “Buccaneering Baker” strike again:

Have you ever noticed that fish tastes much better on a fishing boat than in your spotless kitchen on land? Many say, “It’s the sea air appetite, or the romance of the sea.” But muffle your oars at that one, M8ties – that be far from the full story.

Arrr – truth is – don’t ever clean your salt water fish under the “fresh” water tap! Nothing other than salt – on boats we never clean our fish in fresh water, “it’s a pirate sin” – fresh water draws all the natural flavours out of what will become a tasteless piece of fish. Only use salt, preferably sea salt and the fish will retain a lot more of its natural flavour. Honest, take two fillets from the same fish and check out the difference for yourselves.

I figured it out years ago – fresh water is bad for you, it’s a fact – apart from for what fish do in it, why do you think pirates only drink grog and the odd tot of rum? Because, once upon a time, it was a lot safer than drinking the ship’s water. “Shiver me timbers”, us old pirates are just keeping up an old “sea-fairing” tradition.

As there are no impressive pictures relating to this month’s fishing, I thought a self-indulgent and nostalgic contribution would suffice: So I give you a pic from “Anne T Boleyn”.

Seeing this print took me back about 60 years to when I was about eight or 10, when I watched in horror as my mum tucked her skirt into her knickers and jumped, knee deep, into a “nameless” river after a big Sea Trout that had taken her fly. First time I’d seen a female leg above the knee. Arrr – “Once upon a time” when the world was young, innocent and full of pirates, proving, once again, that not all pirates are bad.

Nelson and Drake, two of England’s favourite heroes, were at one time pirates of sorts, while the infamous Henry Morgan died of TB as Governor of Jamaica, and only us buccaneers know that Nelson, having lost an arm at Santa-Cruz de Tenerife, went on to invent the half nelson, which to this day is the preferred wrestling move for gay sailors.

Back to Phuket – The PST organisers (Phuket Sports-fishing Tournament – Nov 22/25) have just announced that the “Early Bird” discounted booking for this very popular competition is now open until October 31. Save B3,000 on the B13,000 entry fee, (for four anglers per boat) and support Walter and his helpers to keep this popular fishing attraction hale and hearty. U15s and junior anglers are free but must be registered as part of the team on registration night.

Details are available from El Presidente “Walter” at Phuket Sport-fishing Tournament which unfortunately seems to be only available on “Facebook” as I can’t find a relevant website, but further details are available from Walter at:- phuket.tournament@gmail.com

Looking to the future I have it on good authority that next year will see considerable improvement in the weather as the El Nino affect has now passed until next time nature decides to bring us floods and fires in a bid to educate us lunatics into keelhauling the “Three Ps” – pollution, plastics and politicians.

Tight lines to all.

Jimmy. fishinginphuket.com