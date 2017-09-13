The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

BANGKOK: Two vehicles were involved in transporting ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra to the border province of Sa Kaeo, national deputy police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said yesterday (Sept 12).

corruption, crime, immigration, military, politics, transport,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 13 September 2017, 08:23AM

Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul believes ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra pulled off a car-switching dash for the Cambodian border on Aug 23, two days before her scheduled appearance at the Supreme Court. Photo: Bangkok Post / files
Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul believes ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra pulled off a car-switching dash for the Cambodian border on Aug 23, two days before her scheduled appearance at the Supreme Court. Photo: Bangkok Post / files

Citing a police investigation, Gen Srivara said one vehicle left the former premier’s house in Bung Kum district on Aug 23, two days before the Supreme Court was due to rule on Yingluck’s criminal negligence case over her administration’s failed rice-pledging scheme.

She is then believed to have switched vehicles in Min Buri district about 10pm before the second car drove her to Sa Kaeo on the Cambodian border, he noted.

CCTV footage shows a woman was inside the vehicle but it cannot be confirmed whether this was Yingluck, Gen Srivara said, adding experts are in the process of examining the footage.

Efforts are being made to find out who helped Yingluck escape, he noted.

If they helped arrange her transport inside the country before Aug 25, when a warrant for her arrest was issued, they would not be charged, he said.

But if they helped Yingluck flee Thailand, they would be found guilty of breaching the Immigration Act, he added.

Gen Srivara said he could not confirm whether Yingluck has fled overseas as is widely believed.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry denied a visit by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to the United Kingdom this week was aimed at seeking cooperation in hunting her down.

Gen Prawit, who is also the defence minister, is leading a team of officers from the armed forces on a four-day visit that kicked off yesterday, according to defence permanent secretary Chaichan Changmongkol.

The deputy premier will hold talks with his British counterpart about a joint military exercise, codenamed “Panther Gold 2017”, he noted. The drill, which will be conducted at Infantry Division 9 in Kanchanaburi, involves joint infantry exercises.

C and C Marine

Gen Chaichan said the visit is aimed at boosting ties as well as security and military cooperation.

It was not organised to seek cooperation from Britain to track down the fugitive former premier, who has reportedly sought refuge in the UK, he said.

According to a military source, Panther Gold is the first step of a joint military exercise following in the footsteps of Cobra Gold, the biggest annual multilateral military exercise in Asia-Pacific, led by Thailand and the United States.

Panther Gold is a combat exercise, not a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation, the source said.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said there is nothing to suggest Yingluck has sought refugee status with any country.

National Security Council secretary-general Thawip Netniyom said security officers are still trying to determine the whereabouts of Yingluck. A press briefing will be conducted when new details emerge, he noted.

Responding to reports the ousted former premier slipped out of the country via Sa Kaeo, Gen Thawip said it will take time to comb such a large area to discover her exact route.

Gen Prawit said last week a Mercedes-Benz believed to have been used in her escape was captured on CCTV footage passing a military camp in Sa Kaeo on Aug 23.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Discover Thainess | 13 September 2017 - 08:48:45

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move ......

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.