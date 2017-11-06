PHUKET: A 24-year-old Chinese woman is recovering in a Phuket hospital after she suffered a broken leg in a jet-ski collision off Nai Harn Beach on on Saturday (Nov 4).

Monday 6 November 2017, 06:28PM

The woman, Chinese tourist Siling Liu, is in safe condition and recovering at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos confirmed to The Phuket News today (Nov 6).

“The Rawai Municipality rescue team was informed of the accident at 3:19pm,” Mayor Aroon said.

The accident happened at Nai Harn Beach. The woman was brought to shore and taken to Dibuk Hospital, Mayor Aroon added.

Maj Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police today confirmed, “Ms Siling’s left leg is broken under her knee. The injury was sustained after she drove her jet-ski into another jet-ski.

“The jet-skis involved in the accident belong to a charter yacht from Singapore on which the Chinese tourist was travelling. They were not rental jet-skis from Nai Harn Beach,” he said.

“Both parties involved in the incident have no doubt that it was just an accident. Ms Siling is now recovering at Bangkok Hospital Phuket,” he said.

“She is doing fine now. The Chinese consulate has been informed of the accident, “Maj Col Thada added.