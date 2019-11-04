XANA Sunday Fun Brunch

Start From: Sunday 10 November 2019, 12:00PM to Sunday 29 March 2020, 03:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

An extraordinary weekend with XANA Sunday Fun Brunch at Angsana Laguna Phuket, spend quality time with friends and family, enjoying a one of a kind Sunday brunch on a perfect day of sunshine by the ocean at XANA Beach Club. Food Highlight: Tuna Ritual, Seafood & Mezze, Live stations & BBQ, Chill-out dessert lounge Activity highlight: Live Band, Dj, Massage corner, Kid’s corner & Bouncing castle, Beachside swimming pool access Every Sunday from 12.00 to 15.30 hrs. THB 2,700 net Brunch with free-flow soft drinks. THB 3,900 net Brunch with free-flow selected beverages. THB 900 net per child (7-12 years). Kids under 6 dine free when accompanied with a paying adult.