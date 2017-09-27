The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Wyndham appoints Area General Manager for Thailand, based in Phuket

PHUKET: Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and Pacific Rim has appointed Scott Walton as Area General Manager, Thailand.

tourism,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 September 2017, 11:22AM

Scott Walton has been appointed Wyndham’s Area General Manager for Thailand.
Scott Walton has been appointed Wyndham’s Area General Manager for Thailand.

Mr Walton will be based in Phuket and responsible for Wyndham’s portfolio of mixed-use hotels in the country which includes Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay and Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort Phuket, where he will take on the additional role as General Manager managing the day-to-day operations of the resort.

Both resorts are managed by Wyndham Hotel Group in partnership with Club Wyndham Asaid, a points-based vacation ownership product.

Matt Taplin, Senior Vice President, Resort Operations & Property Development said, “Walton’s expertise in managing a mixed-use property that comprises both hotel and club entities makes him a valuable asset to the company.

“We are confident that in his new role as Area General Manger for Thailand, Walton will drive strategic measures to maximise market performance while maintaining the highest service standards expected from the upscale Wyndham Grand and Wyndham brands.”

C and C Marine

Mr Walton was previously the Area General Manager, Fiji and New Zealand overseeing 185 resort staff plus 102 sales and marketing staff across the region.

He also held the role of General Manager at the 201-room resort Wyndham Denarau Resort, Fiji which achieved a consistent 90.5% occupancy all year round with more than 8,550 arrivals per annum under his leadership.

The resort recently clinched the Resort of the Year accolade at the 2017 Australian Timeshare and Holiday Ownership Council (ATHOC) Awards while Walton was honoured with the South Pacific General Manager of the Year title at the 2017 HM Magazine Awards for his achievements.

Mr Walton brings with him a 17 year track record in the hospitality industry, having held positions in a similar capacity in hotel brands such as Radisson Blu, The Regent, Langham Hotels & Resorts and Sheraton from across New Zealand, Fiji, China and Thailand.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Why are the governors moved before they can follow through on any of their improvements?...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours

Tai Pan has stayed open till past 5am 365 days a year for about 20 years. Nobody ever seems to notice......(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

Dear Editor. You talk of increased enforcement of your comment policy. I think it is crystal clear who is the one causing the problem. The same person...(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

It's interesting to me the different reactions to this story. I find it amazing how many murderers/criminals in Thailand willingly come to the po...(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

"Of course it would never happen in a peace and harmony loving country as yours," of course it does, but Phuket is NOT a country, it is a sm...(Read More)

Patong childcare teacher ‘expels’ toddlers over poor attendance

In the UK parents are fined if their children are regularly absent. There was a case recently where a father was taken all the way to the supreme cour...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards confirm Oct 1 strike

Any form of industrial action taken as a last resort when faced with unreasonable actions by an employer can be construed as "Blackmail". Gi...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours

No....you haven't seen a decline in tourism, you have seen a change in tourism. The demographics have changed and the delights of Bangla are not s...(Read More)

Patong childcare teacher ‘expels’ toddlers over poor attendance

Again we see how important the social media is on Phuket island....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.