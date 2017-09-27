PHUKET: Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and Pacific Rim has appointed Scott Walton as Area General Manager, Thailand.

Wednesday 27 September 2017, 11:22AM

Scott Walton has been appointed Wyndham’s Area General Manager for Thailand.

Mr Walton will be based in Phuket and responsible for Wyndham’s portfolio of mixed-use hotels in the country which includes Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay and Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort Phuket, where he will take on the additional role as General Manager managing the day-to-day operations of the resort.

Both resorts are managed by Wyndham Hotel Group in partnership with Club Wyndham Asaid, a points-based vacation ownership product.

Matt Taplin, Senior Vice President, Resort Operations & Property Development said, “Walton’s expertise in managing a mixed-use property that comprises both hotel and club entities makes him a valuable asset to the company.

“We are confident that in his new role as Area General Manger for Thailand, Walton will drive strategic measures to maximise market performance while maintaining the highest service standards expected from the upscale Wyndham Grand and Wyndham brands.”

Mr Walton was previously the Area General Manager, Fiji and New Zealand overseeing 185 resort staff plus 102 sales and marketing staff across the region.

He also held the role of General Manager at the 201-room resort Wyndham Denarau Resort, Fiji which achieved a consistent 90.5% occupancy all year round with more than 8,550 arrivals per annum under his leadership.

The resort recently clinched the Resort of the Year accolade at the 2017 Australian Timeshare and Holiday Ownership Council (ATHOC) Awards while Walton was honoured with the South Pacific General Manager of the Year title at the 2017 HM Magazine Awards for his achievements.

Mr Walton brings with him a 17 year track record in the hospitality industry, having held positions in a similar capacity in hotel brands such as Radisson Blu, The Regent, Langham Hotels & Resorts and Sheraton from across New Zealand, Fiji, China and Thailand.