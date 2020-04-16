Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

WWII veteran, 99, raises almost £12m for UK health workers

WWII veteran, 99, raises almost £12m for UK health workers

WORLD: A 99-year-old British World War II veteran has raised almost £12 million (B489mn) in his fundraising challenge for frontline health workers by walking laps of his garden.

CoronavirusCOVID-19charitymilitaryhealth
By AFP

Thursday 16 April 2020, 03:15PM

Moore originally planned to raise £1,000 (B41,000) for a National Health Service charity. Photo: AFP

Moore originally planned to raise £1,000 (B41,000) for a National Health Service charity. Photo: AFP

Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, is being sponsored to complete 100 lengths of his 25-metre garden in time for his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

He originally planned to raise £1,000 (B41,000) for a National Health Service charity after receiving treatment for a broken hip and cancer.

But he is now approaching the £12-million mark and had to do just one more round of laps in his garden in Bedfordshire, south England, with the help of his walking frame.

“It’s marvellous for our doctors and nurses on the front line,” he said of the money raised.

“In the last war it was soldiers in uniform on the front line. This time our army are the doctors and nurses (in) uniforms,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“We will survive this.”

Around 600,000 people have contributed funds, with the rate of donations causing the JustGiving page to temporarily crash.

A post on Moore’s Twitter account on Wednesday night (Apr 15) said: “It’s been a crazy 24 hours, and what with Tom doing his final laps... tomorrow, we expect tomorrow to be just as crazy.”

His last 10 laps will be shown live on Great Britain’s two biggest morning TV shows tomorrow (Apr 17).

The veteran has received online support from former Manchester United and Arsenal football captains Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams, Olympic gold medallist Kelly Holmes, and several charities, television shows and newspapers.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman found hanged in Phuket Town
Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close
Ao Yon burglar arrested
Wuhan’s ‘wet markets’ struggle after virus lockdown
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases
Japan firm offers apartments to avoid ‘coronavirus divorce’
Ex-air force doctors recalled for virus fight
Relief cash only covers a month, says Prayut
Travel and Tourism - 12 predictions
Govt mulls easing curfew as cases drop
PSU COVID medical support arrives
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai caught in swim back from Malaysia! Thailand extends flight ban! || April 15
Phuket Governor ordered out
Over 8,000 prison terms suspended to ease overcrowding during COVID-19
Protest by villagers shuts down Rawai ‘COVID hotel’

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

K...if you can, read the Constitution....(Read More)

Phuket Governor ordered out

Of course, it is easy to criticize when looking back in hindsight, but those were difficult decision...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

@K, If the information will come some day, It will be a " heavenly" day.Lol....(Read More)

Protest by villagers shuts down Rawai ‘COVID hotel’

Kurt,could you enlighten us what is wrong about the" work out instruments" at Naiharn lake...(Read More)

Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases

Yes! The alcohol ban is working....(Read More)

Ban on all inbound international flights extended to April 30

@armitagepeter You think Thailand is the only country to do so ? And most airlines do not fly any...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

@armitagepeter , you should read the news more often. Visas are extended until end of April....(Read More)

Govt mulls easing curfew as cases drop

All I want is to leave this country ASAP...(Read More)

PSU COVID medical support arrives

Oh boy. Kurt is not going to like this.......(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

Some day will come that PN informs you that Kurt and Herman are different persons. You think bad abo...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Reebok
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 