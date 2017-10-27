The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Worst ‘low’ season ever: But not the fishing, that’s been up there with the best!

FISHING: Well maties, that’s it, official, this “low” season has been the worst on record, while amazingly – TiT – the fishing, when we could get out, was up there with the best.

marine, animals, transport,

Jimmy Stewart

Sunday 29 October 2017, 12:00PM

So now we can look forward to Loy Kratong and the start of the high season, which to the fishing fraternity means, The Phuket News sponsored and re-branded “Phuket Sportfishing Tournament” (P.S.T.), which takes place over Nov 22-25. “Early Bird” offers will be open until Oct 31, so guys, this could be your last chance to register and book a boat.

“Early Bird” registrations will allow a team of four anglers to enter the P.S.T. for a bargain price of B10,000. Once the “Early Bird” registration closes that price will increase to B13,000 per team.

Now, after last season’s very successful venture up into the “Burma Banks” I have been advised M.V. Thai 2 On is once again undertaking this amazing fishing opportunity for their clients, starting around the middle of February.

Any parties interested in fishing this world renowned bill fishing area should get in contact as soon as possible in order for Ian, the owner, to work out his schedule and the logistics of once again taking the boat from Phuket into Myanmar’s “Burma Banks”, and its world-class fishing.

Any interested parties looking for information on Thai 2 On and the “Burma Banks” are welcome to contact me and I will be happy to forward previously published information on the “Banks”.

Not for the lily livered – it’s serious fishing!

Keelhaul the swab!

I must apologise to the members of the Phuket Fishing & Boating Assn. The PF&BA’s Facebook page did not allow free access, which was the whole point of the exercise, so everyone could check into who wants to share, rent, buy or sell boats. The issue “I think” has been resolved.

I obviously was having one of my “senior” moments. I think? Maybe? Where was I?

By way of saying sorry I have added Knottty bits – enjoy. Keep a weather eye open, might be good news in the works.

The NAKA Island

Catfish have stingers located on their whiskers. 555 – What a load ol’crab!

There is a myth among these “fresh” water fishermen that catfish “sting”, so this old “salty” will tell ya the facts. The dorsal and pectoral fins actually carry a mild venom which can feel like a sting, especially in smaller, younger fish where the leading edge of the fins are sharper and more likely to scratch/break the skin. So if you do ever get “cat nipped” try this old remedy; rub the infected area of your hand on the fish’s belly and you will be amazed how quickly the discomfort goes away.

Another old myth we regularly hear repeated is bananas are bad luck on a boat. Although many sailors will agree with this statement the truth goes way back to sailing ship days, when they took on provisions, bananas would “spoil” contaminating any other fruits and veggies in their vicinity, as they quickly ripened.

This was later compounded by steam ships refusing to carry bananas in their holds as the gasses emitted by the ripening cargoes occasionally led to them blowing their lids with a bang.

Although I don’t believe in all this silly superstitious nonsense, please, please, please leave your bananas at home – on land they are great after a day’s fishing, for you rarely notice the isometric exercise you are getting on a boat and nanas are very good for stopping leg cramps which are common after exertion in hot climates such as Phuket.

This week’s photo, while not being local, was so good I felt it had to be shared, especially as drones have added a whole new dimension to fishing. Brilliant! BUT, according to a recent copy of The Phuket News: Unregistered drones are now banned in Thailand – a tax on the sport of “Aerial Fishing Photography” – and I’m meant to be a pirate?

And finally in the “News this Month”, I see a killer whale is back off the coast. Quickly followed by: B100,000 fines for smoking on the beaches – and B2,000 fines for polluting a khlong. “Wonder where khlongs go?”

So it’s obvious where the big predators will be patrolling. Watch out guys. Travel P.O.S.H. and don’t feed the fish.

Tight lines Jimmy: fishinginphuket.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Lets wait first outcome of that critical Environment Impact assessment, and....plus possible reactions/protests of Phuket inhabitants and Phuket '...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Trying to reduce traffic congestion by reducing the available road space is crazy. Especially when you consider that this is an inflexible service tha...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

90 day reporting is all about making the foreigner feel unwelcome and harassed as are the bizarrely inconsistent rules about address reporting. A leg...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

"We are still struggling to move some things out of the way, electrical poles, trees and so on," shouldn't this have been resolved BEFOR...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

The "garbage" looks like a fishing trap from a boat. I doubt the owners of jet skis are tossing litter on the beach. Most of all beach litt...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

Yawn.......weren't the jet ski operators supposed to be banned several years ago ? Maybe Influential people could be behind them creaming off a fe...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver apologises for challenging police officer to fight

“We have a policy for decreasing parking spaces for taxis in Patong, but this has lead to there not being enough parking spaces for the taxis...&quo...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

Boy...big surprise...jet-ski punks acting like they own the beach...which they pretty much do as demonstrated by Col Sakuntanark, who really has no in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.