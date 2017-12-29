The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Woman with 1kg of cocaine in her stomach caught at Phuket airport

PHUKET: A 27-year-old woman from the Ivory Coast has been arrested at Phuket International Airport after an airport X-ray found more than 1kg of cocaine in her stomach wrapped in scores of small packets.

crime, drugs, police,

AFP

Friday 29 December 2017, 06:07PM

An X-ray at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday night (Dec 27) revealed more than 60 small packages filled with 1.2kg of cocaine in the woman’s stomach. Photo: AFP
An X-ray at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday night (Dec 27) revealed more than 60 small packages filled with 1.2kg of cocaine in the woman’s stomach. Photo: AFP

The woman was stopped by officials late on Wednesday night (Dec 27) after landing on a flight from Doha, reported AFP

An X-ray revealed more than 60 small packages in her stomach, filled with 1.2kg of cocaine, according to Sirinya Sitdhichai, Secretary-General of Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Board.

The drugs were likely bound for wealthy clients in Bangkok, he added.

“Unlike methamphetamine, cocaine and ice (crystal meth) are for a very niche group of rich customers,” he told AFP.

Mr Sirinya said drug traffickers based in West Africa routinely hire African or Asian woman as “mules” to smuggle narcotics into Thailand, a country whose porous borders and air links make it a popular transit stop for all kinds of contraband.

Smugglers often fly into smaller airports outside Bangkok and then travel by road to sell the drugs in the capital, he added.

Thailand has the world’s sixth-largest prison population thanks to harsh drug laws that were enacted more than a decade ago but have failed to dismantle the narcotics trade or dent addiction rates, reported AFP.

More than 70% of convicts are jailed on drug-related offences, the agency noted.

The proportion is even higher among the 39,000 female prisoners in Thailand, which jails more women per capita than any other nation, AFP said.

Yet while couriers and other low-level smugglers are routinely arrested, the authorities have struggled to take down kingpins and dismantle their trafficking networks.

The most popular drug in the kingdom is meth consumed in the form of caffeine-laced tablets known as ya bah, which literally translates as “crazy drug”.

The pill, and its more potent cousin known as ya ice (crystal meth) are churned out in drug labs in the Golden Triangle Zone where northern Thailand meets Myanmar and Laos, AFP reported.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.