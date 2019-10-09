Woman building owner loses temper as masturbating cable thief caught

PHUKET: A woman who owns a building under renovation in Phuket Town where a man was caught stealing electrical cables today (Oct 9) lost her temper in front of police after the thief revealed that he masturbated after watching her walk by.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 04:37PM

Somchai Jiummuanthia, 30, is placed under arrest by Phuket City Police patrol offiers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Building owner Wassana Songsri-in kicks thief Somchai Jiummuanthia, 30, after he confessed to masturbating after watching her walk past the building where he was stealing the electrical cables. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wassana Songsri-in kicked the thief, Somchai Jiummuanthia, 30, twice on hearing the confession.

She picked up a steel bar to hit Somchai, but police stopped her before more harm was done.

Ms Wassana called the police at 10am to report that a thief was in her building, located on Soi Surin on the east side of Phuket Town.

Patrol officers led by Capt Wetchasak Jun-Adung of the Phuket City Police arrived quickly as she told them that the thief may be still in the building, a four-storey commercial townhouse under renovation to become a hotel.

The officers noticed a Honda Click motorbike without a license plate parked in the car park in front of the building, Capt Wetchasak explained.

On entering the building the officers found many electrical cables that had been cut and found Somchai walking down the stairs inside the building.

The officers took Somchai for questioning and confirmed that he was the man caught on CCTV stealing the electrical cables.

Confronted with the evidence, Somchai confessed to stealing the cables.

He also explained that while he was stealing the cable, he saw some woman walk past the building, so he masturbated and then went out to sell the cable.

The woman that walked by was Ms Wassana.

Ms Wassana explained to police, “I used the building as an apartment block, then a laundry shop, and now I am renovating it to be a hotel. The front door to the building was locked, so the thief must have entered the building by walking past my house.”

Ms Wassana also explained that the cables had been stolen from her building for some time.

“I have CCTV footage showing Somchai walking out of the building carrying a sack filled with cables. I tried to find this thief for a long time, and today he came back again and was finally caught,” she said.

However, police have yet to confirm whether Somchai was involved in the theft of electrical cables and six air-conditioning units from a townhouse under renovation off the bypass road north of Phuket Town yesterday.

In those thefts three pairs of women’s underwear were found at the scene.