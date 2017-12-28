The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Wild Oats stripped of Sydney-Hobart win after Comanche protest

SAILING: ‘LDV Comanche’ was named the line honours winner of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in dramatic circumstances today (Dec 28) when ‘Wild Oats XI’ was stripped of the title over a near-collision.

Sailing,

AFP

Thursday 28 December 2017, 05:00PM

This handout photo from Rolex shows Australian supermaxi ‘Comanche(top right) and Australian supermaxi ‘Wild Oats XI’ (bottom) during the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Photo: Carlo Borlenghi / Rolex / AFP
This handout photo from Rolex shows Australian supermaxi ‘Comanche(top right) and Australian supermaxi ‘Wild Oats XI’ (bottom) during the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Photo: Carlo Borlenghi / Rolex / AFP

Wild Oats crossed the line in record time late yesterday (Dec 27), but an international jury handed the crew a one-hour penalty after Comanche protested over an incident between the 100-footers early in the race.

It is just the third time the result of the annual race, which has been held since 1945, was decided by a protest, and the first since 1990.

Comanche owner and skipper Jim Cooney said the complaint was about a near-miss involving his super-yacht and Wild Oats, which appeared to tack too late when exiting Sydney Heads on Tuesday (Dec 26).

An international jury convened today and heard evidence from both crews before finding in favour of Comanche, saying Wild Oats had “failed to keep clear (of Comanche) while tacking”.

The jury’s chairman John Rountree said Wild Oats also did not comply with the rules requiring the superyacht to make a two-turn penalty after breaking the initial rule.

Wild Oats XI is... penalised a time penalty of one hour to be added to her elapsed time,” he told reporters in Hobart.

Comanche finished 26min and 34sec behind Wild Oats' one day, 8hrs, 48min and 50sec, enough to seal victory after the one-hour penalty was imposed.

Comanche’s time of one day, 9hrs, 15min, 24sec now stands as the new race record, breaking the previous time set last year by several hours.

Cooney said the jury’s decision was “an enormous relief... to feel that we did deserve to win”.

“I didn’t expect to protest in order to win the race,” he said, adding that the “rules are there to protect people’s lives... and if we can’t rely on that it’s a difficulty in the sport”.

C and C Marine

Wild Oats skipper Mark Richards said his crew was “very disappointed” but that they would “take it on the chin”.

The protest denied Wild Oats its ninth line honours victory in the 628-nautical mile bluewater classic.

Richards denied the situation had been dangerous, but added that he could “see the jury’s point of view”.

“The whole situation was under control. It was just one of those tricky situations in a yacht race and that’s what happens, and we all paid the price.”

The decision is a blow to Wild Oats' owners, the Oatley family, after the superyacht was forced to retire from the last two races.

“We’d just like to congratulate Jim Cooney and his crew for their success, and move forward,” owner Sandy Oatley said.

This is the second time in three years that Comanche has won line honours, although the 2015 triumph was under the ownership of Netscape founder Jim Clark and wife Kristy Hinze.

Cooney purchased the supermaxi from American Clark just two weeks ago, and had handled Comanche only a small number of times before the start of this year’s race on Boxing Day.

On board with the Sydneysider was his daughter Julia and son James.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Because they can't manage anything, just make up ridiculous new rules to demonstrate how hopelessly inept they are, if they had a shred of logic t...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

The laws of Thailand are fickle, they can be made, changed, broken, manipulated very easily with money, that is why they are challenged so frequently ...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Why do they not just revoke the tour companies license ? Very quickly I am sure that NO company dare to hire illegal tour guides if that happen. In...(Read More)

Zimbabwean family stranded at airport for months

Zimbabwe is under New Government and there is NO DANGER whatsoever for them there now whatsoever. Thailand should insist the United Nations removed th...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

Foreigners working illegally are doing so against the Laws of Thailand, therefore they WILL be arrested and prosecuted. The Laws of Thailand cannot be...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

What should NEVER be forgotten by ALL FOREIGNERS is that they are in THAILAND and whilst they are on Thailand Soil,Thai Laws and Regulations regarding...(Read More)

Italian tourist, 59, dies in motorbike fall at Big Buddha viewpoint

True is true. I like to say that every time I took a M/C taxi I got a helmet offered. Than I asked the driver not to drive to fast as I was not in a...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Wow, a very late in time 'order' of the Governor. Confused, is it not standard procedure and many times in the past already 'ordered'...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Starting on Monday 01 January 2018 will be the new regulation about foreigners working illegally in Thailand and the fine will start at 400,000 Baht f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.