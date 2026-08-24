Why Doesn’t Anyone Visit Timor-Leste?

After two hours of tortured driving on winding mountain roads, we arrived in the hilltop town of Maubisse. The town was completely shrouded in cloud. Cold rain fell steadily. Visibility was limited. It was the sort of miserable day that sensible people spend indoors, not searching for a remote waterfall hidden in the mountains of Timor-Leste.

GlobetrotterTravel

By Todd Miller

Sunday 30 August 2026 02:00 PM

The coastline of Timor Leste is beautiful—but mind the crocodiles, which are present on some beaches. Photo: Todd Miller

The author with his drone – accompanied by his driver and his wife, and friendly villagers on the way to Domokili. Photo: Todd Miller

Cristo Rei towers above a peninsula near the Timor Leste capital of Dili. This monument, unveiled 30 years ago as a gift from the Indonesian government, is older than the country in which it stands. Photo: Todd Miller

My driver pressed on. The road became rougher. Every so often he stopped to ask for directions. By this point I was beginning to think we should cut our losses and return to the capital. After all, Timor-Leste is Southeast Asia’s least visited country for a reason. Getting here requires effort. Getting around requires optimism.

Eventually we found the trailhead. And then, as if a switch flipped, the weather changed. The clouds parted. The sun emerged. The mountains glowed emerald green. Mother Nature seemed to apologise for the morning.

The hike to Domokili Falls became the highlight of my trip. The trail wound through coffee fields and small family farms before descending into a steep mountain ravine where the waterfall plunged into a secluded basin. On our way back, we spent time with a local family. The patriarch, who doesn’t know his exact age but is believed to be around 80, watched in amazement as I flew my drone overhead.

The entire day felt improbable. As I discovered, this perfectly captures Timor-Leste.

Meaningful

A few days earlier I had nearly missed the ferry to Atauro Island when the taxi I booked never arrived. “It’s Timorese culture to be late,” the hotel clerk explained. Useful information. Slightly less useful a few minutes before your ferry departs. I grabbed my suitcase and started running through the streets of Dili.

That’s when Kathy saved the day. She pulled over and offered me a lift. The ride got me to the ferry on time, but more importantly it led to a memorable conversation. Kathy works at the Sunset Inn, where I stayed in Dili. The hotel’s profits fund pro social programs to train vulnerable young people, especially women, who do not have access to a university education. “I could be making the big bucks in the corporate world,” Kathy told me. “This is the most meaningful job I’ve ever had.”

That sentiment stayed with me.

Because both the Domokili trek and the ferry fiasco reveal something essential about Timor-Leste. Nothing happens exactly when, where, or how you expect. Yet somehow it all works out. Usually just in time.

Timor-Leste is one of the world’s youngest countries and will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. After a week exploring this compact country, my strongest impression wasn’t of the scenery, reefs, or history. It was this young nation’s likeability.

The people are friendly and unassuming. The landscapes are beautiful and varied without showing off.

Fresh eyes

My week-long visited began on Atauro Island, which sits within the Coral Triangle – home to some of the richest marine biodiversity on Earth.

Snorkeling at Harina Reef felt like floating through an aquarium. Before I hopped on an outrigger boat to the reef, Barry of Barry’s Place offered reassurance: “No crocodiles. No sharks. No jellyfish.” Not exactly the marine briefing I expected, but it covered the essentials.

The reefs remain remarkably healthy thanks to a ban on destructive dynamite fishing dating to the period of Indonesian rule, and the deep channel between the satellite island of Atauro and the main island of Timor circulates cool, nutrient-rich water from below. There are some signs of coral bleaching, as there are throughout much of the world, but snorkeling and diving remain world class.

Above the water, another adventure awaited.

I spent several days road-tripping east along Timor-Leste’s spectacular coastline with Ventura, a 25-year-old driver and his wife Isha, a nursing student. Many of the places we visited were new to them as well, so we explored their country together with fresh eyes.

Our route passed through Baucau, with its faded Portuguese colonial architecture, before continuing to Com, a tiny one-street village perched beside the sea at the end of the paved road. By the end of the road trip, Ventura, Isha and I had become genuine friends.

That may be the best thing about Timor-Leste. Here, interactions still feel personal.

The country remains rough around the edges. Roads need improvement. Infrastructure is developing. Plans occasionally unravel. But those imperfections are part of its appeal.

Like the clouds that threatened to ruin my trek to Domokili Falls, Timor-Leste rarely reveals its best side immediately. But what emerges is one of the most likeable countries one might encounter.

Adventurer Todd Miller has explored more than 135 countries. He authored the best-seller ENRICH: Create Wealth in Time, Money, and Meaning, which received a 2026 Gold Winner award in adult nonfiction in the Reader’s Choice Book Awards. www.ToddMiller.asia.