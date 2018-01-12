BANGKOK: A woman who drops her jeans to reveal her “white” bottom while promoting a buttocks whitening cream in a video online has been charged by consumer protection police with “mislabelling” the product she promotes.

Nitthakarn Nunthasuteepat said she wasn't being provocative, but that she's just a single mother trying to support her young daughter and mother. Image: Screengrab

Nitthakarn Nunthasuteepat, of Nonthaburi province, was summonsed to the Consumer Protection Police Division office in Lak Si district, Bangkok, for questioning.

Nitthakarn was called to answer for her actions yesterday after two lawyers asked police to take action after “noticing” she exposed her own bottom while promoting her whitener on a Facebook page.

Col Chanannat Santhawanpat, chief of the Consumer Protection Sub-division Region 4, said police initially charged her with “mislabelling” because the product’s container had insufficient details and could be misleading.

He said Nitthakarn would be allowed bail because she did not intend to flee.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will also be asked to check if the cream contains any hazardous substances, and if her promotion was surreal, he said.

Meanwhile, technology crime suppression police will look into whether she should be charged with putting a pornographic picture into a computer system.

Nitthakarn said she uses the social media to introduce products and their properties and boost sales. She had been doing so for more than a year now, she said.

She denied that she intended to be provocative, saying she had already consulted her lawyer and she did not show her more intimate parts. She also insisted her products already have FDA licences.

Nitthakarn asked society to be understanding, because she was a single mother trying to take care of herself, her young daughter and her mother.

