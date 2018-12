Start From: Monday 31 December 2018, 07:00PM to Monday 31 December 2018, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join us for the countdown party of the year, with the biggest international line up in Phuket!! 'Feat world exclusive performance by' F A I T H L E S S (DJ SET) 'Over 15 Million Record Sales Worldwide' NYE VIP and Party Packages from THB 35,000 ++ for 4 persons Including **FREE FLOW PREMIUM BAR (9pm - 1am)** (Entry from 9pm). NYE Gala Dinner THB 5900 ++ (Advance booking required 7pm - 10pm). NYE Entry Ticket THB 2000 NET (Including 1 Complimentary Drink) (Entry from 10pm).