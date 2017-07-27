Did you know that breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide?

Sunday 6 August 2017, 10:00AM

Early detection is critical to combating cancer.

According to World Cancer Research Fund International nearly 1.7 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in 2012, making it the second most common cancer overall. This represents about 12% of all new cancer cases and 25% of all cancers in women. It is the fifth most common cause of death from cancer in women.

Breast cancer risk doubles each decade until menopause, after which the increase slows. Advances in screening methods for both breast and surgical cancers means has made a huge difference to survival rates for cancer sufferers.

All sexually active women should have a yearly cervical cancer screening test (often known as a pap test) and women over the age of 40 should also undertake regular breast cancer screening (known as a mammogram).

In cases of those with breast cancer in family medical history, regular mammograms are recommended earlier, starting from the age of 35 or on medical advice.

Finding cancer early is critical to your chances of successful treatment and the Bangkok Hospital Phuket Women’s Health Centre offers the latest version of the cervical cancer test, known as ThinPrep.

The hospital also offers a Digital Mammogram service to screen for breast cancer.

Early detection can save your life.

For more information, please call the Bangkok Hospital Phuket Women’s Health Centre on 1719 ext. 1021, 1022 or visit the website at: phukethospital.com