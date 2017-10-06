The Phuket News
Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

PHUKET: A 49-year-old, wheelchair-bound TV repair man has today set off on his second journey from Phuket to Bangkok in honour of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Friday 6 October 2017, 02:36PM

Mr Sompong and Mr Thanawut set off on their 842km journey this morning (Oct 6). Photo: PR Dept
Mr Sompong and Mr Thanawut set off on their 842km journey this morning (Oct 6). Photo: PR Dept

However, this time the man is not alone on his journey, which he will make wheeling himself in his makeshift wheelchair, as he is being accompanied by his 15-year-old son.
Sompong Juiplub, who no longer has a left arm or leg, and his son Thanawut Juiplub set out on their 842 kilometre journey from Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Oct 6) to go to the capital and join all Thais mourning the late King.
Present when Mr Sompong and Mr Thanawut set off this morning was Phuket Social Development and Human Security Director Ms Pimporn Khorsantiwichai.

Mr Sompong said, “My family and I went to Bangkok to commemorate the late King last year. But I felt we should do it again.”

Ms Pimporn added, “We have already contacted the Social Development and Human Security in other provinces so that they can take care of Mr Sompong and his family.”

The ride is expected to take Mr Sompong and Mr Thanawut a maximum of 20 days.

On Oct 28 last year, Mr Sompong off from Phuket on the 842km journey to Bangkok to honour the late HM King Bhumibol. He was to make the full 842km journey pushing himself along with one leg on his makeshift wheelchair.

Jantima Kraithong posted a photo of the man on public group Facebook on Oct 28, 2016, along with the message: “This man is heading to Bangkok to pay respect to the late King, if anyone sees him on the road please assist with food and water.” (See story here.)

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.