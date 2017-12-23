UNITED STATES: An elderly American couple's Christmas plans went up in smoke after they were caught by police with a giant stash of marijuana, which they said they planned to give as gifts.

Sunday 24 December 2017, 11:00AM

Police detained $336,000 worth of marijuana from the elderly couple. Photo: York County Sheriff's Department

Patrick Jiron, 80, and his wife Barbara, 70, went on a cross-country road trip from California to Vermont to visit friends and family – and brought with them a dizzying 60 pounds (27 kg) of marijuana, according to the York News-Times.



They told police in Nebraska, where they were detained about midway through their trip, that the approximately $336,000 worth of marijuana was intended as Christmas presents, the newspaper said.

Police had allegedly pulled over the couple on Tuesday (Dec 19) for traffic violations, and smelled a pungent odour emanating from their pick-up truck.

Mr Jiron was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and having no drug tax stamp, according to the newspaper, which said he had been released after posting 10% of his $100,000 bond.

Ms Jiron was cited, but was not jailed due to unspecified medical conditions, the newspaper reported.

Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska, even though a handful of states, including California and Nebraska's neighbour Colorado, have legalised the drug for recreational use.

Vermont is among 29 states that have legalised marijuana for medical use.