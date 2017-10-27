The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

What a season!: As low season ends island’s surfers catch last few waves

SURFING: As my fingers bang away on the keyboard, I start to feel mixed emotions of joy and sadness as I reflect on this year’s surf season.

marine, transport, weather,

Tim Campbell

Saturday 28 October 2017, 12:00PM

SURFING: As my fingers bang away on the keyboard, I start to feel mixed emotions of joy and sadness as I reflect on this year’s surf season.

As the waves start to disappear so does the surf community. We all know that feeling of when the holiday is ending and the thought of returning to work bubbles up.

The positive and local friendly surf vibe on the beaches is now slowly dissipating as the surfers prepare themselves for the approaching high season of work and the influx of tourists who are about to hit the shores of Phuket.

Thailand’s competitive surf community also finished up its season last week with the most anticipated event of the year, the Khao Lak Surfing Contest.

The majority of surfers in Thailand reside in Phuket so the excitement builds for this contest as everyone packs up their cars, turns the stereo up full ball and heads to Khao Lak on the mainland for a three-day weekend of camping and surfing.

Memories Restaurant on Pakarang Beach hosts this epic event and this year, airline company AirAsia saw its value by jumping on board as a major sponsor and donating tickets to Bali.

The waves were not huge, but were clean and manageable for a lot of the new beginner and grom surfers. Pakarang Beach is ideal for long boarding and the best surfers were able to provide some dazzling entertainment as they carved it up.

The winners who triumphed were Khun Bai from Khao Lak, taking out the longboard division; shortboard was Khun Lim from Kamala; Nong Nai from Khao Lak taking the Groms; and Annie from Kata took out the women’s division. You can see all the photos and action of the event of the Facebook page: Khao Lak Surfing Contest.

Typically, at the start of November the monsoon storms bellow out their last bursts of wind and rain, before turning the ocean and beach back to its postcard picture of calm tropical water. As the last swells start to roll through for the 2017 Phuket surf season, surfers are making the most of it by spending long hours milking every wave.

Occasionally you can still get some small bumps of ground swell right up until January but they are rare and very inconsistent. Most surfers pack away their surfboards for the season now, but there are some desperate and conscientious surfers who will keep their boards on the car, keeping a close eye on the forecast. These last fleeting waves will generally only be surfable in the early morning before the high season North East wind starts to blow.

For all you newbies to Phuket or those of you who have just picked up the enthusiasm of surfing this year, you may be thinking well, what now, what can I do till next year. I mentioned in my last article the options for a surf holiday to other Asian surf destinations, but if you don’t have the time or money to travel, then here are a couple of other options that Phuket has to offer.

1. ‘Skyla’s Surf & SUP Club’ offer board rentals and a monthly membership, where you can use their Stand Up Paddle Boards daily to self explore around the stunning bays and beaches Phuket has to offer, or even join the crew on Bang Tao Beach for group social paddles. SUP is an ideal way to keep your fitness up and do what you love most, which is being in the ocean.

2. If SUP is not extreme enough for you then Anthem Wake Board Park in Cherng Talay won’t leave you unhappy. Its professional circuit of rails and jumps will allow you to continue building your strength and balance. Spend a perfect afternoon relaxing and chilling out at their restaurant looking over the lake or test yourself at the Rebel indoor rock climbing centre next door.

Another tip, keep your eye out as many people are leaving the island and wanting to sell their surfboards. You can often pick up a great bargain as they want to offload them quickly. The surf shops around the island will also have sales to get rid of old stock. So the off season is the best time to get your surf equipment for next season which will return in May.

Enjoy the remaining few waves of the season frothas!

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Lets wait first outcome of that critical Environment Impact assessment, and....plus possible reactions/protests of Phuket inhabitants and Phuket '...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Trying to reduce traffic congestion by reducing the available road space is crazy. Especially when you consider that this is an inflexible service tha...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

90 day reporting is all about making the foreigner feel unwelcome and harassed as are the bizarrely inconsistent rules about address reporting. A leg...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

"We are still struggling to move some things out of the way, electrical poles, trees and so on," shouldn't this have been resolved BEFOR...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

The "garbage" looks like a fishing trap from a boat. I doubt the owners of jet skis are tossing litter on the beach. Most of all beach litt...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

Yawn.......weren't the jet ski operators supposed to be banned several years ago ? Maybe Influential people could be behind them creaming off a fe...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver apologises for challenging police officer to fight

“We have a policy for decreasing parking spaces for taxis in Patong, but this has lead to there not being enough parking spaces for the taxis...&quo...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

Boy...big surprise...jet-ski punks acting like they own the beach...which they pretty much do as demonstrated by Col Sakuntanark, who really has no in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.