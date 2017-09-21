PHUKET: Heavy rain that fell across Phuket this morning is expected to continue for at least the next few days, possibly up to a week, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned today (Sept 21), as lifeguards at beaches along the west coast are closing areas dangerous to swim.

Thursday 21 September 2017, 10:29AM

Thunderstorms are expected to intensify across Southern Thailand, including Phuket and the Andaman Coast, in the coming days, bringing heavy rainfall to the region, the TMD noted in its warning issued at 6am.

Heavy rain is forecast for today through to Sept 26, said the advisory issued, today TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai.

“Heavy rainfall will especially affect Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Please be careful the flooding in this time,” the warning noted.

Heavy rains this morning have already brought minor flooding across major roads, with Thalang and Phuket City police dispatched to major intersections to help direct traffic flow.

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun with southwesterly winds of 20-35km/h are forecast today and tomorrow (Sept 21-22), with waves reaching heights of more than two meters in thundershower areas, the TMD reported earlier today.

Over the coming week, up to next Tuesday (Sept 26), fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain are forecast with southwesterly winds of 20-40km/h and waves reaching up to three metres in height, the TMD noted.

Lifeguards have already posted a warning “no swimming today” at Nai Thon Beach, while lifeguards at Kamala Beach have posted red “No Swimming” flags in areas where it is dangerous to enter the water.