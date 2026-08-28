Wellthwise: The Better Question

Today’s health conversation is preoccupied with optimising our bodies. Lose weight. Gain muscle. Improve your biomarkers. Shave another year off your biological age. Those pursuits are worthwhile, but they are not the goals. They are the means.

WellthwiseHealth

By Libby Heath

Sunday 6 September 2026 12:00 PM

Photo: Supplied

Every week seems to bring another headline promising the secret to a longer life: a new supplement, a breakthrough study, a miracle food, or the latest cutting-edge screening test. Science offers valuable insights, while pseudoscience often offers easy answers. Both claim to answer the same question: How can I live longer?

But what if we are asking the wrong question? The better question is this: How can I get the most out of the years I have ahead?

It shifts our attention from appearance to capability. From perfection to possibility. From chasing numbers to savoring experiences. Instead of asking how we look, we begin asking what we are able to do.

Can you carry your own heavy suitcase? Hike a trail without running out of breath? Bounce back after an illness or injury? Learn a new language? Try something you’ve never done before? Say yes to an unexpected adventure? Those are the metrics that matter.

Healthy habits do not guarantee a long life. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. What they do is improve the odds that we can fully participate in the years we are fortunate enough to have. They increase the likelihood that we remain independent, resilient, curious, and engaged rather than watching our world become smaller.

Good health should not require misery. Life is too short to spend it suffering through impossible diets, punishing exercise routines, or obsessing over every new health headline. The healthiest life is not necessarily the most restrictive one. It is the one that leaves you physically capable, mentally curious, emotionally resilient, and eager to engage with the world.

Overwhelming

Staying healthy has become increasingly complicated. New studies appear almost daily, alongside new diets, new supplements, and new experts with different opinions. For some people, the sheer volume of advice becomes overwhelming. When everything seems important, it becomes tempting to do nothing at all. They simply ignore their health until a crisis forces their attention.

Others respond in the opposite direction. They optimise every bite of food, every workout, every blood test, every wearable metric, and every social media trend. Health becomes a full-time occupation. It can become expensive, exhausting, and, to everyone else, a little obnoxious. The goal is not to become the healthiest person in the cemetery.

Although they look very different, both reactions lose sight of the real goal. The better choice lies somewhere between those two extremes.

Lift weights because you want to remain strong. Eat nutritious food because you want the energy to enjoy your day. Sleep because your brain and body perform better. Stay curious because learning keeps life interesting. Travel because unfamiliar places expand your perspective.

Everyone wants to “age well” but what happens when we don’t? The opposite of aging well is not simply disease. It is limitation creeping into our lives so slowly and quietly that we hardly notice it. One day we stop taking the stairs. Then we avoid long walks. We start declining invitations because they seem like too much effort. Our world becomes a little smaller each year, often without our realising it.

Researchers will continue searching for ways to add years to our lives. I hope they succeed. But while they work on that question, perhaps each of us should spend a little more time asking this one: How do I keep my world big?

Libby Heath recently became the first Mayo Clinic certified wellness coach in Asia. She shares her insights and advice through her column ‘Wellthwise’ here in The Phuket News. Please note that if you have a condition that requires medical treatment, consult your doctor. Contact Libby at: BeWellthwise@gmail.com.