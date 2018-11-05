Welcome 2019 with a Bang at Two Chefs Bar & Grill

Start From: Monday 31 December 2018, 07:30PM to Monday 31 December 2018, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Bid the year 2018 goodbye and welcome the new year Two Chefs style! Listen to awesome tunes partnered with great food and drinks!

WELCOME DRINK

AMUSE BOUCHE Chicken liver pate with jujube, almonds & melba toast

STARTER Goat cheese salad-Aragula, sundried tomatoes, red wine infused apples, fried onions, goat cheese croutons, Kalamat olives with a raspberry vinaigrette

MAIN Surf & Turf-Grilled Australian beef tenderloin, butter poached Candian lobster, Malbec-Redwine sauce, ratatouille and a tarragon flavored potato spring roll

DESSERT Passion fruit panna cotta served with fresh tropical fruits and a chocolate truffle

All for just 1295baht per person!

Sing and dance your night away as we countdown to 2019!

What are you waiting for?

Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TwoChefsThailand/ and book your table NOW!