PHUKET: The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply will be shut-off tomorrow (Nov 16) while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in specific areas.

Wednesday 15 November 2017, 06:15PM

The works will go on from 9am until 6pm. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Works will be carried out on 280 millimetre high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes in the Pruksa Ville 94 project, Rassada sub-district.

“Affected areas will include Thungkha-Sapam-Khuandindaeng Rd until Pracha U-thit 5 Rd,” said the announcement.

“In addition, Srisuchart Grand View 2, Rock Garden Village 1-6 and the Boat Pattana project on the bypass road will be affected.”

The works will go on from 9am until 6pm, the announcement said.

“Please store water to use on the date and time advised. We are sorry for your inconvenience and when the repairs are finished, the Department of Water Resources will return to supplying water immediately,” said the PWA statement.

For more information, call 076-319-173 or 082-790-1634.