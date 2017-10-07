The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority announced yesterday (Oct 7) that water and electricity in areas of Wichit and Phuket Town will be shut off today, Sunday, October 8, due to high-voltage electrical works.

Saturday 7 October 2017, 01:55PM

The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority has announced today (Oct 7) that water and electricity in areas of Wichit and Phuket Town will be shut off tomorrow. Photo: TPN/file

The electricity and water will be shut off today (Oct 8) from 9am to 5pm.

The affected areas are as follows:

1. The whole of Chao Fah Rd, in the Phuket Town area.

2. The whole of Chao Fah Village in Wichit.

3. Sakdidet Rd in Wichit starting at intersection with Tha Kreng Rd, until Sakdidet Soi 1.

4. The whole of Sakdidekt Soi 1.

5. Bangkok Rd (Talad Nuea) in Phuket Town from the four-way intersection until bridge in front of Phuket Garden Hotel.

6. The whole of Phoonpon Rd, Phuket Town.

7. Patipat Rd from the Juy Tui Shrine until the intersection with the Yi Teng complex.

“We would like to ask people living in affected areas to collect the water needed,” said a PWA official.

“Electricity will also be affected, as it is electrical repair work. This means our water pumps will be affected,” said the official.

The Phuket Provincial Electricity was unavailable for comment to confirm the details of the electricy outages.

For further details, please call the PWA at 076 211 130.